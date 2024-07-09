India captain Rohit Sharma came up with an emotional post on social media for former head coach of the team, Rahul Dravid. The latter's coaching tenure ended with the conclusion of T20 World Cup 2024. It was a dream finish to Dravid's role as the India great eventually managed to win a major ICC trophy, something he failed to do during his playing career. Rohit praised Rahul's humility and expressed happiness for the fact that the legend signed off with a World Cup trophy.

"Dear Rahul bhai, I have been trying to find the right words to properly express my feelings on this but I'm not sure I ever will so here's my attempt," wrote Rohit in a post on Instagram.

In his post, Rohit also revealed that his wife Ritika Sajdeh refers to Dravid as his "work wife"

"Since my childhood days I have looked up to you just like billions of others but I was lucky enough to get to work with you this closely. You are an absolute stalwart of this game but you left all of your accolades and achievements at the door and walked in as our coach and came on a level where we all felt comfortable enough to say just about anything to you. That is your gift, your humility and your love for this game even after all this time. I have learnt so much from you and every memory will be cherished. My wife refers to you as my work wife and I'm lucky to get to call you that too," the India captain wrote.

"This was the only thing missing from your arsenal and I'm so happy that we got to achieve it together. Rahul bhai it has been an absolute privilege to get to call you my confidant, my coach and my friend," he added.

Rohit Sharma called time on his T20I career after India's T20 World Cup triumph last month. He remains available for Tests and ODIs.