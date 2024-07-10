Prime Minister Narendra Modi backed the Indian contingent to put their strength on display at the upcoming Paris Olympics. Over the years, India's contingent for the Summer Games has steadily increased in number. At the Tokyo Olympics, India sent its largest contingent, consisting of 124 athletes and won seven medals. This was the biggest medal tally that India has managed to achieve in a single edition of the Summer Games. As of Sunday, 82 athletes had managed to qualify for the Paris edition, according to Olympics.com.

With more than two weeks left, India will be hoping that more players are able to make the cut for the Paris Olympics, which will kick off on July 26.

PM Modi backed the Indian contingent and believes that a "great team" is being sent for the upcoming edition of the Summer Games, which will showcase its strength.

"India is sending a great team to the Paris Olympics. You will see how the entire team and athletes will show their strength. This self-confidence of the youth is the real capital of India, and this youth power shows the biggest potential to take India to new heights in the 21st century," PM Modi said while addressing the Indian community in Moscow.

PM Modi also commended the Indian players for the commitment and attitude that they showed in the T20 World Cup.

India dominated every team that they encountered en route to the final. India was tottering with South Africa, needing just 30 runs off 30 deliveries to take away the trophy.

With Heinrich Klaasen on the field, South Africa looked bound to walk away with the title and leave India with yet another heartbreak.

However, the Indian pace trio of Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah made the South African batters struggle for each run. South Africa succumbed to the pressure and sealed a 7-run win to end their 13-year-long ICC World Cup drought.

While praising the level of commitment that the players showed in the dire situation, PM Modi said, "You too must have celebrated the victory in the recent T20 World Cup. The real story of winning the World Cup is also the journey of victory. Today's youth of India does not accept defeat till the last ball and the last moment. Victory belongs to those who are not ready to accept defeat."

Earlier on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an informal meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence of the Russian president near Moscow.

The Russian Foreign Ministry shared a video on X showing a warm greeting between PM Modi and Vladimir Putin.

The clip, posted on Monday, shows the two leaders embracing each other as PM Modi arrives at the president's residence, marking the start of their informal meeting.

PM Modi arrived in Moscow for an official visit on Monday, where he was received by Denis Manturov, the first Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, at the Vnukovo-II airport and was accorded a ceremonial welcome. The Indian community gave PM Modi a warm welcome at the hotel.

