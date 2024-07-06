The Indian cricket team met Prime Minister Narendra Modi after returning from Barbados following their T20 World Cup 2024 triumph. The Rohit Sharma-led side became the first team ever to not lose any match en route to clinching the title. They defeated South Africa in a thrilling final to win the T20 World Cup title after 17 years. During the meeting, PM Modi interacted with all the cricketers and spoke about different aspects of the win. During his conversation with fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, PM Modi asked him whether he found it hard to survive without 'idli' and 'paratha' during the competition in the Caribbean.

The question left the cricketers in splits and Bumrah replied that they did not get any home food.

"We were not finding idli or paratha in West Indies. We made do with whatever we were getting. But, it was really nice to travel back to back. As a team, we had a lot of fun," Bumrah replied.

#WATCH | During his interaction with PM Modi, Jasprit Bumrah said, "Whenever I bowl for India, I bowl in very crucial stages. Whenever the situation is difficult, I have to bowl in that situation. So I feel very good when I am able to help the team and if I am able to win the… pic.twitter.com/BaYZgX78T0 — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2024

Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Jay Shah's vision and support have played a huge role in Team India's victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Following the team's meeting with the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on Thursday, Jay Shah thanked PM Modi for his support.

“It was an absolute pleasure to meet and interact with the Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi Ji at his official residence upon our arrival from Barbados. Prime Minister Sir has stood by #TeamIndia through ups and downs and has always encouraged the team to give its best

irrespective of the result. We are glad that the World Cup victory has brought a wave of euphoria across the country and filled every Indian with a sense of pride,” read the post by Jay Shah on Instagram.

Shah played a pivotal part in helping the team reach the country after the Champions were left stranded in Barbados due to Hurricane Beryl. The squad, alongside the support staff and several Indian journalists, returned to the country in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Following their meeting with PM Modi, the team rushed to the airport and went to Mumbai for the open-top bus parade and the presentation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium.

(With IANS inputs)