The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Roger Binny and Secretary Jay Shah gifted 'NAMO 1' jersey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Thursday. BCCI took to social media and shared a photo of Roger Binny and Jay Shah gifting the Indian Cricket Team jersey to PM Modi with the caption that reads, "The triumphant Indian Cricket Team met with the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji, at his official residence today upon arrival. Sir, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to you for your inspiring words and the invaluable support you have provided to #TeamIndia. Jai Hind," the Indian Cricket Board wrote on X.

The triumphant Indian Cricket Team met with the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji, at his official residence today upon arrival.



Sir, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to you for your inspiring words and the invaluable support you have provided to… pic.twitter.com/9muKYmUVkU — BCCI (@BCCI) July 4, 2024

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also had an interaction with the World Cup-winning team in New Delhi. He interacted with head coach Rahul Dravid and the members of the Indian Cricket Team during the meet.

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian team touched down in the national capital to a warm welcome from fans who were waiting eagerly to catch a glimpse of their favourite heroes and the trophy.

During their meeting with the Prime Minister, the 'Men in Blue' wore a special jersey sporting two stars over the BCCI's emblem. The stars represent the two T20 World Cup wins.

India ended a 13-year ICC World Cup trophy drought with victory in the final, defeating South Africa by seven runs on Saturday. Virat Kohli's 76 helped India reach 176/7 while Hardik Pandya (3/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) helped India restrict Proteas to 169/8 despite Heinrich Klaasen's 52 in just 27 balls. Bumrah, who got 15 scalps throughout the tournament at a stunning economy rate of 4.17, got the 'Player of the Tournament' honours.

The squad members, support staff, their families and media were stuck in Barbados, which was hit by Hurricane Beryl, at that stage a category four hurricane that passed through Barbados, with Grantley Adams International Airport in Bridgetown shut for three days.

The flight was organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah and departed on July 2 before arriving in Delhi at around 6:00 AM on Thursday morning. Board officials and members of the media contingent from the tournament were also on the flight.

From the airport, Team India reached the ITC Maurya hotel, where they stayed before they met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also a special cake featuring the T20 World Cup trophy was cut at the hotel to celebrate the win.

Rohit, Virat, Dravid and all-rounder Hardik Pandya were among the stars who took part in the cake-cutting. The cake featured the trophy and some pictures of Indian stars.