With the T20 World Cup on the brink of commencement, Pakistan are eying to secure the services of West Indies icon Viv Richards as team mentor for the marquee event. The World Cup is ten days away from beginning in the USA and the West Indies. The event will be historic as 20 teams will participate in the tournament for the first time since its inception. Ahead of the tournament, Pakistan are looking to rope in Richards as the team mentor according to Geo News sources.

According to the sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is holding a conversation with the former West Indies batting maestro.

The former West Indies star boasts vast experience as well as the knowledge of playing the Caribbean.

It is also believed that PCB's decision to bring in Richards is inspired by the 72-year-old's impact in the Pakistan Super League. Richards serves as a mentor for the PSL franchise Quetta Gladiators.

However, PCB face a major challenge in bringing in Richards due to his existing media commitments for the event.

Pakistan have completely revamped their white-ball set-up since the departure of former director of cricket Mohammad Hafeez earlier this year.

Last month, former South Africa cricketer Gary Kirsten was announced as the head coach for the limited overs cricket.

Advertisement

It was under his reign, that Pakistan's arch-rival India lifted the 2011 World Cup trophy on their home soil and ended their 28 years of wait. India also became the number-one team in the ICC Test rankings during his stint.

Kirsten recently arrived in Leeds and linked up with the 'Men in Green' ahead of their four-match T20I series against England.

The 56-year-old will look to inspire the Pakistan team to the World Cup glory. Their upcoming four-match series against England will help them prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The T20I series will begin on May 22 in Headingley Carnegie and will conclude on May 30 in London.

Advertisement

Out of 19 teams, Pakistan are the only team that hasn't announced their 15-player squad.

For the highly anticipated tournament, Pakistan are placed in Group A alongside the USA, India, Canada and Ireland.

The Men in Green will kick off their campaign against the USA on June 6 and will face arch-rival India on June 9 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

Pakistan squad for the England series: Babar Azam (C), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)