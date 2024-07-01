Both Houses of Parliament on Monday congratulated the Indian cricket team for winning the T20 World Cup. In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla said the country's youngsters and sportspersons would derive inspiration from the victory. Birla congratulated the team led by Rohit Sharma on the feat. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar lauded the team for the historic win. "Such historic accomplishments inspire every citizen to dream big, work hard and achieve eminence," Dhankhar said.

The chairman also lauded the South African cricket team for a spirited fight during the T20 World Cup final in Barbados on Saturday.

India lifted the T20 World Cup after a 17-year gap, beating South Africa by seven runs in the final on June 29.

