Pakistan cricket legend Inzamam-ul-Haq has launched another scathing attack at Indian cricket, BCCI and the scheduling of the 2024 T20 World Cup. After raising suspicion of possible ball tampering by Team India, Inzamam has now criticised the World Cup schedule, which pre-decided India's semi-final venue before the tournament began. Inzamam stated that it was an injustice, and said that Pakistan had never gotten such benefits. Inzamam lashed out, stating that not having a reserve day for India's semi-final has also been pre-decided to favour India.

Appearing on Hungama, a show on Pakistan channel 24 News HD, Inzamam said: "If you see the two semi-finals, only the India-England game does not have a reserve day. That's because, India have won all of their games and they will qualify to the final if the game is abandoned."

"There are different rules for each match!" said Inzamam.

"When Pakistan were in a strong position in the Asia Cup, we suddenly had a reserve day for just one match," he said, suggesting that India get a favourable scenario each time.

"India are in so much power right now that not even England can do anything. Cricket is being run by just one force" said Inzamam.

"It is not the Big Three anymore, it's the Big One," he stated.

Responding to Inzamam's comments, the anchor of the show said that the financial advantage possessed by the BCCI is a factor, but should not get in the way of fair and just decision-making in cricket.

Inzamam had earlier claimed that India may have tampered with the ball during their Super 8 game against Australia, as Arshdeep Singh was able to generate reverse swing in as early as the 15th over. India captain Rohit Sharma firmly refuted the allegations, urging Inzamam to look at things with an "open mind".