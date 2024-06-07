United States of America created history on Thursday after they miraculously defeated Pakistan in their Group A clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Dallas. It was a visual treat for all the cricket fans around the world as the match turned out to be nail-biting thriller. Pakistan posted a target of 160 but the match went into the super over, where USA stunned Babar Azam and co and registered their second win of the World Cup. Wishes have been pouring in for Team USA from all over the world after their historic win.

After the match, renowned industrialist and Mahindra Group chairman, Anand Mahindra praised Monank Patel and co in a very quirky manner.

"And Pakistan left the traffic light on green, letting Patel and the red, white and blue zip right past them! I stayed up to get some mild entertainment and what I got was a slice of history..." wrote Mahindra on X (former Twitter).

In the Super Over bowled by Mohammad Amir, USA piled up 18 runs, eight of which came from extras. Saurabh Netravalkar then kept his cool and bowled brilliantly to give away just 13 runs for a famous win.

"It is a big achievement, beating Pakistan and that too playing (them) for the first time. It was a complete team effort. We won the toss and we made sure we utilised the conditions well, we did really well to keep them under 160. I am happy with my contribution and more happy that we won the game. We spoke about the top three contributing and happy that myself and Gous could do that," said USA skipper Monank after the win.

"The plan was to play proper shots and he (Gous) took the pressure off me. Happy to get the two points. As a batter and player you want to show off in the big games and I am happy that my knock came in a winning cause," he added.

USA came to this clash after registering a seven-wicket victory against Canada in their campaign opener. With two wins in a row, USA have climbed to the top spot in the Group A points table.

USA will now be going up against India in their next Group A match of the T20 World Cup 2024 on June 12 in New York.