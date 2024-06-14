New Zealand have played two matches in the tournament and they are ranked fifth on the points table with no points, while Uganda have played three matches and they are ranked third on the points table with two points. In the last match, New Zealand lost to West Indies by 13 runs. The top fantasy player for New Zealand was Trent Boult who scored 126 fantasy points. Uganda also played their last match against the West Indies, facing a 134-run defeat. The top fantasy player for Uganda was Brian Masaba who scored 63 fantasy points.

NZ vs UGA, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, is balanced. The average first-innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 118 runs. Chasing a target should be the preferred option at the venue since the team batting first has only won 35% of its matches.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for both pacers and spinners alike.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 25 degree Celsius and humidity is expected to be around 89%. 3.06 m/s winds are expected. Cloudy weather is expected during the match, this may help pacers with movement.

NZ vs UGA, Fantasy XI Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Alpesh Ramjani (UGA)

Alpesh Ramjani is an all-rounder with an average of 72 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 9.6 and is a very consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He is a left-handed batter. In the last three matches, he has scored 13 runs averaging 6.5 per match. He can also give you some bowling fantasy points, bowling slow left-arm orthodox and in recent matches, he has taken four wickets at an average of 16.5 per match.

Bilal Hassan (UGA)

Bilal Hassan is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 62 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.5. He bowls right-arm medium-fast and in the last four matches, he has taken two wickets at an average of 39.

Juma Miyagi (UGA)

Juma Miyagi is a bowler with an average of 55 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 10 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He bowls right-arm medium and has taken two wickets at an average of 30 in the recently played three matches.

Finnley Allen (NZ)

Finn Allen is an occasional wicket-keeper with an average of 54 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.9 and is a differential player for your Fantasy Team. He is a top-order, right-handed batter who has scored 77 runs in the last five matches.

Lachlan Ferguson (NZ)

Lockie Ferguson is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 53 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8. Ferguson bowls right-arm fast and has taken three wickets in his last two matches.

Kane Williamson (NZ)

Kane Williamson is a batter with an average of 50 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.7 and can be a decent pick for your Fantasy XI Team. Williamson has scored 10 runs in his last two matches.

Daryl Mitchell (NZ)

Daryl Mitchell is an all-rounder with an average of 38 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.9 and can be a good pick for your Fantasy XI Team. Mitchell is a top-order, right-handed batter who has scored 17 runs in his last two matches.

NZ vs UGA, Squads

New Zealand (NZ): Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Ben Sears (travelling reserve).

Uganda (UGA): Brian Masaba (captain), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah (vc), Juma Miyaji, Ronak Patel, Innocent Mwebaze (travelling reserve) and Ronald Lutaaya (travelling reserve).

NZ vs UGA, Fantasy XI Team

Wicket-Keeper: Devon Conway and Finn Allen

Batters: Glenn Phillips, Riazat Ali Shah and Juma Miyagi

All-Rounders: Alpesh Ramjani, Mitchell Santner and James Neesham

Bowlers: Brian Masaba, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson

Captain: Mitchell Santner

Vice-Captain: Alpesh Ramjani