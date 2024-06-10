Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) President Amol Kale has died due to a cardiac arrest in USA. He watched the India vs Pakistan match live from the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York stadium along with MCA office bearers on Sunday night. Amol Kale was known as a close aide of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Kale was in New York along with MCA secretary Ajinkya Naik and Apex Council member Suraj Samat.

The 47-year-old Kale had become the MCA president after defeating former India and Mumbai cricketer Sandip Patil in the elections held in October 2022.

During his tenure, the MCA had taken some vital decisions including the move to match the BCCI match fee for all its red-ball players for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Heard the sad news of the demise of #AmolKale President of Mumbai Cricket Association.

Good Organiser and a Cricket lover.

Amol this was not ur age to say good bye to the world

It's a personal loss to me #RIP

Kale, a prominent businessman in the state, took over as MCA president in October 2022 and was in the post for 19 months. Though he hailed from Nagpur, which is the headquarters of Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA), Kale was settled in Mumbai for over a decade and was invested in various businesses.

A BE in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, Kale was the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of J K Solutions Private Limited and Arpita Enterprises.

Though he had not yet completed two years into his tenure as MCA president, Kale was praised by everyone for MCA's decision to grant the same amount of match fee to Mumbai cricketers that is offered by the BCCI. Under his leadership, MCA has organised many international matches at the Wankhede Stadium including the India v New Zealand Test and the 2023 World Cup matches.

MCA sources said they are still waiting for details from the office-bearers accompanying him in New York.

(With PTI and IANS inputs)