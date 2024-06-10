Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah overtook all-rounder Hardik Pandya to become Men in Blue's third-highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket. Bumrah accomplished this movement up in charts following India's narrow six-run win over Pakistan in their ICC T20 World Cup clash at New York's Nassau County International Stadium. In the game, Bumrah was at his most lethal, taking three wickets for just 14 runs in four overs at an economy rate of 3.50. Bumrah's victims were the star opening pair of skipper Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed.

In 64 T20Is, Bumrah has taken 79 wickets at an average of 18.67 and an economy rate of 6.44, with the best figures of 3/11. Hardik has 78 wickets in 94 T20Is with the best figures of 4/16.

The leading wicket-taker for India in the T20I format is the spin veteran Yuzvendra Chahal, who has taken 96 wickets in 80 games at an average of 25.09 and an economy rate of 8.19, with the best figures of 6/25. In second place is India's swing specialist, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has 90 wickets in 87 matches at an average of 23.10 and an economy rate of 6.96, with the best figures of 5/4.

New Zealand's pace veteran Tim Southee is the leading wicket-taker in T20I cricket, with 157 wickets in 123 matches at an average of 23.15 and an economy rate of 8.13, with the best figures of 5/13.

Coming to the match, Pakistan won the toss and put India to bat first. However, the Indian batters did not get things going for them at this tough surface as star openers Virat Kohli (4) and Rohit Sharma (13) failed to score big. Rishabh Pant (42 in 31 balls, with six fours) seemed to be playing on a different pitch and had useful partnerships with Axar Patel (20 in 18 balls, with two fours and a six) and Suryakumar Yadav (seven in eight balls, with a four). However, the lower middle order crumbled under the pressure of scoring runs on such a tough pitch and India could make just 119 in 19 overs.

Haris Rauf (3/21) and Naseem Shah (3/21) were the top bowlers for Pakistan. Mohammed Amir got two scalps while Shaheen Shah Afridi got one.

In the run-chase, Pakistan took a more measured approach and Mohammed Rizwan (31 in 44 balls, with a four and six) held one end steady. However, Bumrah (3/14) and Hardik Pandya (2/24) got crucial wickets of skipper Babar Azam (13), Fakhar Zaman (13), Shadab Khan (4), Iftikhar Ahmed (5) as well, which kept the pressure intact on Pakistan. With 18 runs needed in final over, Naseem Shah (10*) tried to win it for Pakistan, however, Arshdeep Singh (1/31) made sure Pakistan fell short by six runs.

After winning this thriller, India is at the top of Group A with two wins in two games and four points. Pakistan is in fourth place, having lost both their games to the USA and India. Their knockout stage chances look slim.

Bumrah secured the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning spell.

