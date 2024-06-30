After a grueling month-long T20 World Cup, the Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, is in the midst of celebrating their glorious victory in Barbados as Hurricane Beryl, a Grade 3 hurricane, approaches the island, threatening to trap the team and pose significant risks of flight cancellations. Sources close to Indian team have told the IANS that, "Rohit-led side is currently stuck in their Hotel Hilton at Barbados." The team, originally scheduled to depart Barbados on Monday at 11 AM local time (8:30 PM IST), is now facing delays due to the impending hurricane. Their planned route was to New York, followed by a connecting flight to Dubai and finally back to India.

Even worse, the Hilton, where India is staying, is close to the coast and is probably going to be hit by a Category 3 hurricane. The hurricane is predicted to hit Barbados at midnight on Sunday or early on Monday morning.

Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced that Grantley Adams International Airport would close by nighttime on Sunday in anticipation of the hurricane, preventing any flights from landing or taking off.

However, it is unknown at this point if they will be able to board that flight, but should they become stuck in terrible weather, they could be left stranded in Barbados for a duration of 36 to 48 hours.

