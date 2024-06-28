The T20 World Cup 2024 final is just round the corner with India and South Africa clashing in one of the most anticipated matches in recent times. Both teams are currently unbeaten in the competition with South Africa completely outplaying Afghanistan in the first semi-final and India registering a big win over England in the second. While cricket fans all around the world are eagerly waiting for the summit clash, rain can end up playing spoilsport. According to AccuWeather, there is a good chance of rain during the match with 99 per cent cloud cover. "Mostly cloudy and humid; breezy in the morning, then occasional rain and a thunderstorm in the afternoon," the website's weather forecast stated.

If the match cannot take place on Saturday, there is a reserve day on Sunday. However, there are chances of rain on the reserve day as well with 57 per cent cloud cover during the day.

If the match gets completely washed out across the two days, both India and South Africa will be awarded the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy and announced joint winners of this year's competition.

Meanwhile, India captain Rohit Sharma was all praise for his side after their T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal win over England and he even had a special message for Virat Kohli.

"Very satisfying to win this game. We worked really hard as a unit. To win this game like that was a great effort from everybody. We adapted to the conditions really well. The conditions were a little challenging, we had to adapt and that's been the success story for us so far till this game."

"We have adapted to the conditions really well, played the conditions really well. The bowlers and the batters, if they play according to the conditions, things falls in place and that's exactly what happened for us today. Very pleasing to see how we came through this game."

"He (Kohli) is a quality player. Any player can go through that. We do understand his class and we do understand his importance in all these big games. Form is never a problem. When you've played cricket for 15 years, form is never a problem. He's looking good, the intent is there, he's probably saving for the final. Absolutely (backing Kohli for the final)," Rohit said after the match.