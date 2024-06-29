Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah showered praise on skipper Rohit Sharma and said that the 37-year-old has been phenomenal. In the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, Rohit Sharma is currently the third highest run getter in the tournament. He scored 248 runs at a strike rate of 155.97 after appearing in seven matches. Speaking in a video shared on the official Instagram account of ICC, Bumrah said that in the previous ODI World Cup 2023 Rohit was very proactive. Bumrah revealed that the India skipper gave a lot of freedom to his players.

"Rohit Sharma has been absolutely phenomenal. Even in the previous World Cup you know, he has been proactive, he gives a lot of freedom to his players, he lets the players express themselves. When he feels the right time, he shares his own experience during the match. So ya, it feels really great and I feel very happy playing under him and the confidence of the group is also very high," Bumrah said.

Earlier, former England skipper Nasser Hussain said that he liked the India skipper for a very long time for his batting and leadership qualities. The former cricketer added that Rohit Sharma is like the iron fist in the velvet glove.

"I have been a fan of Rohit for a very long time, as a batter, as a captain, and as a person. He seems to have a very calming influence. Whereas you had other captains, maybe like Virat, who wore their heart on their sleeves, and they are increadibly passionate. Rohit is like that iron fist in a velvet glove. You do not mess around with Rohit, but he is also a big brother that will put his arm around you and look after you," Nasser said.

Both South Africa and India have had a contrasting run in the tournament. The Rohit Sharma-led side has dominated each side that they have faced in the tournament, including heavyweights like Australia, Pakistan, and England.

While the Proteas have, on numerous occasions, escaped by a narrow margin en route to the final. Bangladesh and Nepal gave them a run for their money in the group stage. In their final game of the Super 8 against the co-hosts, the West Indies, they almost sealed their exit while chasing the revised target of 123.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)