The India vs Pakistan cricketing fever isn't just for Asians, with the sporting extravaganza in the T20 World Cup also taking over celebrities in Canada. With the T20 World Cup taking place in USA and West Indies this time, the International Cricket Council has attempted to attract a new range of audience. In a now-expired Instagram story, Canadian rapper and singer Drake has revealed he has put a Rs. 5 crores on the Indian team. "We are 1 for 1 on cricket bets. Let's start the run," he captioned the post.

It isn't the first time that Drake has put a bet on a cricket match. Earlier, he is said to have won Rs. 3.73 crore from his bet on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League final. According to Mashable India, the rapper and singer had bet $2,50,000 on Shah Rukh Khan's team and earned a profit of Rs 1.7 cr through the bet.

As for the match, Pakistan have been given a much-needed boost ahead of Sunday's clash with India at the T20 World Cup with all-rounder Imad Wasim passed fit to play.

Imad had to sit out Pakistan's opening game -- the humiliating defeat to the USA in Dallas - and had missed the final match of their pre-tournament series with England with what was reported to be a rib injury.

But Pakistan coach Gary Kirsten told the pre-match press conference that they would be able to call on the 35-year-old left-arm spinner.

"He will be available," said the South African, who took over the reigns of the Pakistan team in April.

Kirsten was unable to give any details of Pakistan's likely line-up as he said he was waiting on fitness updates on other players.

But the coach said that whoever took the field would not need any extra-motivation to bounce back from the painful defeat to the USA with a win against Pakistan's arch-rivals.

"It's never nice not winning games of cricket for any player. They're trying their best. It's never nice. I don't think I needed to motivate this team for this game," he said.

"I think the important thing for us is that we operate genuinely as a team. Yes, we need individuals to make good performances, but playing games like this, I think is a real team effort.

"It's a big game, so we're going to treat it as any other game. But certainly, give it our best shot. The team's motivated. Two days ago is forgotten. We can't take it back. It's gone. So, we move on," he said.

With AFP Inputs