India vs Pakistan Live Score Ball by Ball, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Pakistan from Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Much better from Haris Rauf. On a good length and in the channel around off, nipping away quickly off the deck. Suryakumar Yadav has a poek at it but the ball whizzes past the outside edge.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Banged in well short and outside off, Rishabh Pant reaches out and just angles the ramp down to third man for a single.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Much more in control that time and Rishabh Pant makes it a hat-trick of fours. Fuller in length and on the pads, Pant picks it up and flicks it away past square leg and into the fence.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is classic Pant, no idea how he played that shot but he gets the boundary again. Full and around off stump, Pant goes right across the off stump and falls over before managing to scoop it away over backward square leg for four more runs.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slower ball, Rishabh Pant picks it up and gets it away to the fence. This is pitched up outside off stump, Pant waits well and then lifts it over wide mid off for a boundary.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Begins from around the stumps, bowling it back of a length and around off stump, Rishabh Pant stays on the back foot and pushes it down in front of covers.
8.6 overs (1 Run) On the bounce! Speared in at the stumps, Rishabh Pant swats it flat and over mid on as Iftikhar Ahmed rushes in from the deep but the ball lands well short and the batters get a single.
8.5 overs (2 Runs) A tad shorter now and around off, Rishabh Pant muscles the ball away through the mid-wicket region and picks up a couple of runs.
8.4 overs (0 Run) That one straightened a bit! Quick and a bit full around off stump, drifting away and then just coming back in. Rishabh Pant pokes at it and almost gets an inside edge back onto the stumps.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Another reverse sweep attempted and Pant misses again. Pushes it through from over the wicket, on a nagging length, around off, Rishabh Pant switches his grip and swings at it but connects with thin air.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Nicely bowled! A bit of flight on that one, bowled on a nagging length around off and gripping too. Suryakumar Yadav plays it late and edges it down with soft hands to short third for one.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Rishabh Pant seems to have the luck of the Irish right now with him. This is tossed up a bit and angled across the left-hander, Pant looks to fetch and slog but misues it high around square leg and into the gap. Fakhar Zaman tries to come in from behind square leg but doesn't reach it. Just the single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Starts off with a slingy delivery that is pushed well outside the off stump, Rishabh Pant looks to reverse sweep but misses.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Suryakumar Yadav is up and running! This is bowled quite full and attacking the stumps, SKY gets on the front foot and drills it straight back past the bowler for a boundary.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Just back of a length and around off stump, Suryakumar Yadav stays on the back foot and nudges it down on the off side.
Suryakumar Yadav comes in at number 5.
7.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Axar Patel looked to be aggressive there but gets cleaned up instead. Just as the on-air commentators said that this was the highest score by an Indian batter at number 4 against Pakistan in a T20 World Cup clash, Axar walks back. Naseem Shah steams in from over the wicket and just bowls it on a tad shorter length around middle and leg, Axar comes down the pitch to heave it away but misses the ball completely and Pakistan have their third wicket as the ball crashes into the stumps.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Good length around the top of off stump, Axar Patel stays in his crease and tentatively blocks it out.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Pitched up again around the off stump, Axar Patel leans into the drive and punches it on the bounce towards mid off.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Pitched up from over the wicket and right on off stump, Rishabh Pant looks to punch off the front foot but gets it off the inner half of the bat towards mid-wicket for one.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Now, that is a lovely shot! Tossed up at the stumps, Axar Patel skips down the pitch, holds his shape really well and just lifts it back over the bowler's head for a boundary.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Full and at the stumps, Rishabh Pant walks down the pitch and pushes it down to long on for a single.
6.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Quicker one, full and fired in down the leg side for a wide.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Oh, dear! Rishabh Pant is living on a knife's edge and probably trying too many things out there. Nagging length around off stump, Pant walks across trying to scoop it away but gets an inside edge onto the back leg.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Floats this one up down the leg side, Rishabh Pant tries to go a bit too hard at it and misses out on the slog. The ball takes a bit of pad and strikes the body of Mohammad Rizwan behind the stumps.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Dropped a bit shorter on off and this one pops up after pitching, Axar Patel backs away and taps it past point for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Starts from around the stumps and bowls it a bit flatter around off, Axar Patel blocks it down the deck off the front foot.
First look at spin as Iftikhar Ahmed come into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Keeps it quite full in the channel around off and gets it to swing away sharply, Rishabh Pant gets squared up as the ball beats the outside edge. India are 50/2 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rishabh Pant going for broke here and he has picked up 11 vital runs off miscued shots. Full again and around off stump, Pant is late on the flick again and cue-ends it well over Iftikhar Ahmed's head this time at first slip for another boundary. Mohammad Amir is highly frustrated with that.
5.4 overs (1 Run) On a good length and outside off, steered away down to third man for a single by Axar Patel.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Oh, that was mighty close to the off stump! Slightly full and around off, gets this one to swing back in, Axar Patel is beaten all ends up and the ball zips between bat and pad through to the keeper.
5.2 overs (3 Runs) DROPPED! That was much more of a valiant effort and a highly difficult chance but Usman Khan has grassed it. Pitched up again around off stump, Rishabh Pant gets in a poor position as he looks to flick it away and skies it off the toe end of the bat over the point region. Usman gives it a good chase and puts in the dive but the ball is always going further away and he cannot hang on. The batters pick up three runs.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Pitched up full and wide of the off stump, Rishabh Pant throws his hands at the ball and gets a thick outside edge as the ball goes quickly and wide of first slip. Iftikhar Ahmed there springs across but seems a bit late and the ball is through him before time. The ball races away into the fence.
