India vs Pakistan Live Score Ball by Ball, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Pakistan from Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Who comes in next?
Who comes out now?
17.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! In the air and taken!
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Steep bounce on that occasion! Quick and just short of a good length around off, shooting off the deck. Hardik Pandya is late on the cut and the ball flies down well fine of third man. Shadab Khan there does extremely well to run across and put in a big dive to save the boundary. Two more.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Slightly short again, bowled from wider on the crease and angled back in a long way into the pads. Hardik Pandya looks to get inside the line and flick but misses and gets hit on the thigh pad.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done in the end by Hardik Pandya. Banged in quick and short outside the off stump, Pandya backs away a bit and slashes at it. The ball goes off the outer half of the bat and fine of third man. Naseem Shah runs across to his left but cannot get there and it will be a boundary.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Pace on this time, seemed like another cross-seamer, bowled a tad full and outside off. Arshdeep Singh swings wildly at it but only connects with thin air.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Edged but lands short! Slower one, bowled into the pitch a bit and outside off. Arshdeep Singh steps out to hoick it away but gets an under edge that goes on the bounce to Mohammad Rizwan behind the stumps.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) Pitched up around the off stump, Arshdeep Singh hangs deep in the crease and uses the bottom hand to whip the ball across towards deep mid-wicket. The man in the deep gets to his right and keeps it down to a brace.
A halt in play as Arshdeep Singh has copped a blow on the glove and he is whining his right hand in pain. The physio sprints out to have a look. The magic spray seems to have done its job and Arshdeep is ready to resume.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Ouch, that is a stinging blow! Mohammad Amir dishes out another short ball, bowling it cross-seam and right around the right shoulder. Arshdeep Singh gets hurried on and takes his eyes off the ball. The ball seems to have gone off the gloves and into the shoulder before lobbing behind. Mohammad Rizwan tries to scamper and dive in but just fails to reach it and the ball pops out. Arshdeep looks hurt as well with that blow.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Bowls it full now and on off stump, Arshdeep Singh stays in the crease and manages to block it off.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stand and dleiver from Arshdeep Singh. This is banged in halfway down the pitch, no real intent on that one. Singh picks it up and lifts it high in front of the mid-wicket region. The ball pitches and trickles into the fence.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Good length around off and angling away, Arshdeep Singh walks across and tucks it to the leg side in front of square for one more. The 100 comes up for India as well.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Goes full and straight now but takes pace off, this gives Arshdeep Singh time to just push it away to short cover.
15.4 overs (0 Run) That had some serious heat on it! Naseem Shah bends his back and digs in a spicy bumper right around the helmet at over 141 clicks and Arshdeep Singh does well to sway away from the line of the ball.
15.3 overs (1 Run) On a fuller length again and outside off, Hardik Pandya gets on the front foot and punches it straight to mid off for a quick single.
15.2 overs (1 Run) This is bowled short of a length and at the batter, Arshdeep Singh nudges it away to deep third for a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Ooh, close to the outside edge but not close enough! Pitched up full and in that corridor of uncertainty, Arshdeep Singh just leaves the bat hanging and the ball nips away past the outside edge.
