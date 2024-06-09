India vs Pakistan: T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Pakistan from Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) At pace this time and angling away, full in length, Hardik Pandya covers his stumps and shoulders arms. End of a tide-turning over from Amir, 2 wickets and just a single off it.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Rolls his fingers over the ball and it goes across the batter, outside off, Hardik Pandya is happy to leave the ball alone.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Bowls it really full but the line is around the pads, Arshdeep Singh flicks it off his pads behind square on the leg side and gets off the mark with a single.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Arshdeep Singh sees off the hat-trick ball! Attacks the stumps does Amir and this is full as well, Arshdeep Singh stays rooted in his crease but covers the line of the ball. Gets his bat out in front of the pads and defends.
Arshdeep Singh comes in to face the hat-trick ball.
14.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! STRAIGHT TO THE FIELDER! Two in two for Mohammad Amir and Pakistan are all over India like a rash! Lands this one a good length again, on off, Ravindra Jadeja pushes in front of his body and gets half-forward as he looks to get it through the off side. The ball stops in the surface, yet again and Jadeja is through his shot early. Chips it straight to short cover where Imad Wasim is in really tight and he makes no mistake. Hat-trick ball coming up.
Ravindra Jadeja is the next batter in.
14.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A massive blow to India as the well-set Rishabh Pant departs. Pakistan have pulled things back and how since the halfway mark. Amir gets the first wicket of the game and it is the big one of Pant. Charges in from over the wicket and bowls it on a good length, outside off, Rishabh Pant tries to go back over the bowler's head but the ball is not full enough for him. He still goes through with the shot and skies it high in the air towards mid off where Babar Azam runs a few steps to his left and takes it near his chest.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Big swing and a miss! Hits the hard length, outside off, Hardik Pandya clears his front leg to swipe across the line but the ball climbs onto him and sails past the bat.
13.6 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Naseem Shah goes up in appeal for caught behind but he has overstepped here. Free Hit coming up. Angling down leg, on a hard length, Hardik Pandya misses the tickle and it goes through to the keeper, Mohammad Rizwan.
13.5 overs (0 Run) This is on a length, just outside off, Hardik Pandya pats it from the crease to cover.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Good shot for no run! Naseem serves it much fuller this time, on off, Hardik Pandya shimmies down the track and drills it down the ground but can't get it past mid off.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Hurls it on a good length, on off, Hardik Pandya covers the line of the ball and gets on the front foot to defend it out on the off side.
Hardik Pandya is the new man in.
13.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! The bowling change has done the trick for Pakistan. Shivam Dube falls early and India have now lost half their side. Naseem stays over the wicket and hits the hard length this time, on middle, Shivam Dube does not move his feet much and plays in front of his body as he looks to push it down the ground. The ball sticks in the surface a bit and Dube chips it off the upper half of the bat to the left of Naseem Shah who does the rest.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Comes back into the attack and angles it across from over the wicket, on a good length, around off, Rishabh Pant uses the angle and glides it down to deep third for one.
12.6 overs (0 Run) This is flat and short, on a hard length, on middle, Shivam Dube firms the drive down the deck where Imad Wasim makes a good stop to his left.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Keeps it slow but this is fuller, on off, Rishabh Pant shapes up for the reverse sweep but misses as the ball brushes his pads and rolls away to short third for a leg bye.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Floats it up again and this is on a nagging length, on off and middle, the ball grips in the surface and Shivam Dube has to check his shot before turning it in front of square on the leg side for one.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Fires it in, full and on middle, Shivam Dube pushes it back to the bowler.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Slows it up and it is shorter as well, turning in, on middle, Rishabh Pant is through his shot early but controls the pull along the ground to deep backward square leg for a run.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Angles it in from wide of the crease from the over-the-wicket angle, on a short length, on middle, Shivam Dube nudges it off the back foot to deep mid-wicket for a single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Hurls it on a back of a length, around off, Shivam Dube gets on top of the bounce nicely and punches it square to deep point for a single to get off the mark.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Oh, that popped up off the surface. Bangs it away on a hard length, a hint of extra bounce, Shivam Dube does well though to keep it down beside the pitch on the off side.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Right on the money! On a hard length, on off, Shivam Dube hangs back in his crease and pats it with a straight bat back to the bowler.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Past the outside edge straight away! Comes in from around the wicket and gets the ball to zip through, on a back of a length, Shivam Dube fiddles at the delivery and he is lucky not to nick this one behind.
Shivam Dube walks in at number 6.
11.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Haris Rauf strikes back after an expensive first over. He is pumped up as is Mohammad Amir who bangs the ball into the turf. Pitches it right up to the batter, on middle, the shot was on with mid off inside the circle. The bat turns in his hand and Suryakumar Yadav lobs it off the toe-end of the bat tamely towards Mohammad Amir who takes the simplest of catches at mid off. A much-needed breakthrough for Pakistan.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Half a shout for LBW but this looks to be clearly going down leg. As always, Haris Rauf is interested but Mohammad Rizwan indicates that the ball was going down leg and the UltraEdge confirms the same. Full and tailing back into the right-hander, on middle and leg, Suryakumar Yadav plays all around it and gets pinged on the front pad.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Comes from around the wicket for the right-hander, short and on off, punched with a straight bat down to long off for one more run.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Slows it up a touch and bowls it short, turning in, on middle, Rishabh Pant skips down the track and tucks it through mid-wicket for one.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Executed to perfection! Fires it in and it is shorter as well, on off, Rishabh Pant employs the reverse sweep and hits it over short third for a boundary.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Goes straight on, on a nagging length, on off, Rishabh Pant looks to play it with the turn but the ball skids through to go past the bat.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Slides on the pads, full in length, Suryakumar Yadav tickles it wide of short fine leg and gets to the other end.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Starts from over the wicket and tosses it up nicely, full and on middle, Rishabh Pant slog sweeps it to deep backward square leg for one.
