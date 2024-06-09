India vs Pakistan Live Score Ball by Ball, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Pakistan from Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
UPDATE - Positive news! As we had hoped, it was just a passing shower, and the umpires are out to inspect the outfield as we speak. The square stays covered for now, and the call on taking the covers off will be taken soon by the match officials, who are currently in a discussion with the head of the ground staff.
UPDATE - Uh, oh! Look who's back? Yes, the rain but it seems to be just a passing shower and hopefully, it just is only a passing shower. Just as Naseem Shah was raring to bowl the second over, the heavens opened up again and the players are off the field. Frustrating for everyone on and off the field but it is just that kind of a day. Stay tuned for further updates. A few minutes later, the rain has really picked up now. Another thing to keep in mind is that there is a buffer of 90 minutes before we start losing overs and if this burst of rain persists for a while longer, we will certainly start losing overs.
0.6 over (0 Run) A massive shout for LBW but the umpire shakes his head! Shaheen Afridi is extremely confident but Babar Azam, standing at mid off, spots the inside edge and Pakistan do not take the review. This was very full from Shaheen, on middle, a hint of inward shape, Rohit Sharma went for the flick shot and should consider himself lucky that he got an inside edge on it because he was struck right in front of the stumps. An eventful end to the first over of this game.
0.5 over (0 Run) Delivers it on the off-stump line and keeps it on a good length, Rohit Sharma gets a good stride in and dabs it square to cover-point.
0.4 over (0 Run) Gets the ball to angle across from over the wicket, on a good length, Rohit Sharma watcfully shoulders arms.
0.3 over (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! It does not take long for Rohit Sharma to get going! The Indian skipper picked the bones out of that. Shaheen bowls it around middle and leg, on a length, Rohit Sharma picks up the line and length early and plays the pick-up shot to perfection. Clears deep square leg for a biggie.
0.2 over (0 Run) Drags the length back and aims it over middle, not much movement, Rohit Sharma hangs back and stabs it down off the deck with a straight bat.
0.1 over (2 Runs) Rohit Sharma and India are underway! Shaheen Afridi steams in from over the wicket with a slip in place and pitches it right up, on middle and leg, Rohit Sharma brings his wrists into play and clips it through square leg. The ball holds up in the outfield and Rohit comes back for the second run.
Done with the pre-match proceedings and it is now time to play! It has been quite a long wait but it is almost always worth the wait. The umpires are out in the middle and so are the players of Pakistan who spread out on the field. The prolific opening duo of skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli walks out to open the innings for India. Shaheen Afridi has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Just the one slip in place. Let's go...
Just a few minutes left for the big clash! One of the ambassadors of this T20 World Cup and one of India's greatest white-ball players ever, Yuvraj Singh walks out and places that coveted trophy on the podium. Next up the officials walks out and behind them are the two sets of players who will line up for their respective national anthems. It is a sea of blue out in the crowd with a tinge of green here and there. It will be the national anthem of Pakistan first followed by the national anthem of India.
UPDATE - 8.30 pm IST (3 pm GMT) - The Super Soppers have done their job, and the outfield has dried up nicely. Play is set to start at 8.50 pm IST (3.20 pm GMT), provided there is no more rain. It has brightened up as well, and let's hope that we do not have any more delays. In case you were wondering, no overs have been lost despite the amount of time we have lost.
UPDATE - 8.23 pm IST (2.53 pm GMT) - Great news! The rain has stopped, and the covers are coming off. However, it does not look like we will be starting on time, and we will most certainly be having a further delay to this high-octane clash. The hessian has also been removed, which is a good sign. The match officials are seen in a discussion with the chief of the ground staff and will soon have an update regarding the start of play. Stick around for more news.
UPDATE - 8.14 pm IST (2.44 pm GMT) - Oh, no! The rain has returned, and the ground staff are quick to put the covers back on. Fingers crossed that the rain subsides soon enough for us to get going at the scheduled start time of 8.30 pm IST (3 pm GMT).
Suryakumar Yadav is down for a chat. He says that you can't prepare for weather like this but the general preparation has been good. Adds that he won't try to avoid any shot on this track and intent is important. Mentions that it has always been a great competition between India and Pakistan and he is looking forward to a good game.
The captain of India, Rohit Sharma says that they would have bowled first as well. Tells that they will look to assess as quickly as possible and try to get a decent score. Feels that it can be challenging upfront but they know what they need to do as a batting group. Reckons that every game in the World Cup is crucial and it is important to turn up pretty well. Opines that having played a couple of games in New York will help them in assessing what the right score is on this surface. Ends by informing that they are going with the same team as the last game.
Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan says that they will bowl first given the weather and pitch conditions and will try to utilize the first 6 overs. Adds that the early conditions will suit them given they have four fast bowlers and mentions that they have to forego the past and are ready for the clash. Adds that they are always motivated when facing India and informs that they have one change in the side with Imad Wasim coming in for Azam Khan.
Pakistan (Playing XI) - Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Babar Azam (C), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim (In for Azam Khan), Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir.
India (Unchanged Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.
TOSS - Babar Azam calls 'heads' and heads it is. Pakistan have opted to BOWL first.
UPDATE - 7.45 pm IST (2.15 pm GMT) - Right then, it's inspection time! The match officials are out in talks with the ground staff. The ground staff are slowly starting to peel the covers off the square before proceeding to uncover the strip. More promising signs as the toss is set to take place at 8 pm IST (2.30 pm GMT). The first ball will be bowled at 8.30 pm IST (3 pm GMT) with no overs lost.
UPDATE - 7.30 pm IST (2 pm GMT) - The rain has stopped, which is great news for everyone! The umpires are also out for an inspection. They are not satisfied with the conditions just yet and have scheduled another inspection for 7.45 pm IST (2.15 pm GMT). We will gain more clarity then regarding the toss and the start of play. For now, though, the toss has been officially delayed.
UPDATE - 7.14 pm IST (1.44 pm GMT) - Uh, oh! Not the best start to our coverage, as it's currently raining at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium and the square has been covered. What started off as a drizzle has unfortunately picked up, but let's hope that it is a passing shower and that there is no delay to the commencement of the game. Stay tuned for more updates.
On the other hand, after a shocking defeat at the hands of the USA in Dallas, Pakistan are right up against it early in the tournament. Their Powerplay woes, visible in the campaign opener, highlight the importance of experienced batters like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Fakhar Zaman. The four-pronged pace attack of Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah is expected to step up, while Imad Wasim passing his fitness test is a much-needed boost to their spin department. Pakistan are as unpredictable as they come, and only time will tell which Pakistan will turn up against India. Will Babar Azam and Co. bounce back, or will India, having lost only once against Pakistan in World Cup cricket, extend their dominance? Stay tuned to find out.
India have kicked off their mission to end the ICC trophy drought on a high note with a fairly comfortable win over Ireland. Rohit Sharma had a scratchy inning, but the time spent out in the middle will be invaluable for the Indian skipper. Games against Pakistan always bring out the best in Virat Kohli, and both he and Rohit will be crucial on this challenging surface. With Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, and Hardik Pandya forming a formidable pace attack, it will be interesting to see if Kuldeep Yadav, who enjoyed success against Pakistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup, finds a place in the side.
Hello and a warm welcome, folks! Games don't come much bigger than this. It's India versus Pakistan at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The 'Big Apple' is buzzing with excitement as the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium gears up to host this epic showdown between two arch-rivals. Adding to the intrigue are the spicy pitches in New York, which have so far tested the batters to the hilt, but it all should make for some entertaining viewing.
... MATCH DAY ...
