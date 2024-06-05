India vs Ireland Live Score Ball by Ball, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Ireland from Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Bangs away on a hard length, on off and middle, Gareth Delany gets on his toes and rides the bounce well to stab it down on the off side.
9.5 overs (3 Runs) Siraj pitches it up to the batter, angling in, on middle and leg, Mark Adair backs away and exposes all his stumps. Hacks it off the inner half of the bat to the right of mid on. The ball holds up in the outfield and the batters run three.
Mark Adair is in at number 8.
9.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Ireland is falling like a house of cards now. Siraj bowls short and attacks the stumps, George Dockrell attempts to pull this one over the leg side but the ball gets heavy on him on the bounce, and as a result, he fails to generate the requisite power and also top edges it towards mid on. Jasprit Bumrah stationed at mid on gets underneath the ball and grabs it safely.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Oh, that could've been close as well! Back of a length, on the stumps, George Dockrell makes room by clearing his front leg and spanks it straight to Rohit Sharma again at mid off and quickly sets off for a single. He is half way down but gets a send back from his partner and retreats back to the striker's end. Rohit Sharma has a shy at the striker's end.
9.2 overs (2 Runs) In the air and dropped. A tough chance though! Fuller in length and outside off, George Dockrell is way too early on the shot and aerially drives it towards mid off where Rohit Sharma moves to his right, leaps in the air and even gets his hands at it but the ball evades in the end and goes to the deep. Two taken.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Hard length, on the stumps, George Dockrell defends it back to the bowler.
Gareth Delany makes his way out to the centre. A change in bowling as Mohammed Siraj (2-0-8-0) returns to the attack.
8.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Hardik gets his second wicket and half of the Irish side is back to the dugout now. Bowls a conventional good-length delivery just in the corridor of uncertainty on the fourth stump line, inviting the batter to poke at it. Curtis Campher does prod ahead to defend it to the off-side but he plays it inside the line, and the ball takes the faintest of the nicks and Rishabh Pant does the rest with a regulation catch behind the wicket.
8.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off at 133 kph, Curtis Campher is early on the shot, and fends it uppishly and the ball just falls short ahead of Virat Kohli at short cover who dives ahead.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on the stumps, Curtis Campher defends it this time.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Full and angling onto the pads, George Dockrell clips it to deep backward square leg for a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Good length around off, Curtis Campher again opts for a lofted shot but gets a thickish outside edge this time towards third man for a single.
8.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Shot! Full and right into the arc on the stumps, Curtis Campher lifts it nicely over mid on for a maximum.
George Dockrell walks out to the middle.
7.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Oh dear, this is getting troublesome for Ireland now! The dangerous Harry Tector too walks back to the sheds now. Jasprit Bumrah bends his back, hits the short length, on off, Harry Tector swivels for a pull shot but the ball gets a bit more bounce off the deck, and brushes off the right glove before hammering into the helmet. The ball then lobs in the air in front of covers where Virat Kohli runs forward and takes a simple catch to remove Harry Tector.
7.5 overs (2 Runs) Bowls it on a tight line on a length, around off, Harry Tector gets a thickish inside edge towards deep backward square leg for a brace.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Short in length this time, at 142 kph outside off, climbs further on the bounce, Harry Tector goes for a pull shot but misses.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Hits the deck hard again, on off, Curtis Campher skips down the track and stays leg side of the ball to get the desired width, drives it through covers for a quick single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Hard length, around off, Curtis Campher gets on the up and drives it straight to point where Ravindra Jadeja is alert and makes a good stop.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on the top of the middle, Harry Tector knocks it in front of mid on for a quick single.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gets off the mark in style! Hurls it full and on the pads, Curtis Campher flicks it nicely through backward square leg for a boundary.
Curtis Campher is in at number 5.
6.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED'EM! Hardik strikes now and Ireland are in a deep trouble with three men down now! Pitches this one up and on the off stump line, seams back into the batter sharply, Lorcan Tucker gets ahead to drive it down the ground but gets beaten all ends up as the ball evades his defence through the gap between the bat and the pad before disrupting the furniture.
6.4 overs (1 Run) On a hard length on the stumps, Harry Tector is beaten on the defence and wears it on the back thigh and steals a leg bye as the ball rolls to the off side.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off, Harry Tector stands tall and defends it on the off side.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Total miscommunication there by the two Irish batters! That could've been close if Jadeja had managed to hit the stumps. Hardik Pandya pulls his length a bit and varies the pace as well on off, Lorcan Tucker climbs on the bounce and punches it to the left of backward point where Ravindra Jadeja dives to his left and makes a brilliant stop. Lorcan Tucker tries to fetch a quick single is off for a run and gets home in time. Jadeja rocket-throws but has a shy at the non-striker's end.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Hardik bowls full, attacking the off-pole, Lorcan Tucker plants his front leg ahead and knocks it straight to Rohit Sharma at cover.
Change from both ends as Hardik Pandya comes into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, at the stumps and angling on the pads, Harry Tector gets beaten on the back foot punch and the ball thuds his thigh pad and rolls to the off side. Jasprit Bumrah begins right on the money in his first over. End of the mandatory Powerplay and Ireland is crawling at 26/2.
5.5 overs (0 Run) The ball is just flirting past the outside edge at the moment! Steams in from over the wicket, pitches it on a good length, and gets it to nip a shade away, Harry Tector plays inside the line of the ball for a front foot defence and the ball whispers his outside edge before carrying to the keeper.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Short and angling on off, Harry Tector covers his off stump, gets in line of the ball and knocks it solidly down the pitch.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off on a hard length, Harry Tector cuts it off the back foot to backward point.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length and outside off, Harry Tector drives it on the up to cover.
5.1 overs (0 Run) On the money straight on! Over the wicket, on a fuller length, tailing in sharply around off, Harry Tector plays outside the line and the ball sneaks through the gap between the bat and the ball, through to the keeper. Excellent delivery!
