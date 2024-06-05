India vs Ireland: T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Ireland from Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then, India need only 97 runs from their 20 overs to get their campaign off to a winning start. With no Yashasvi Jaiswal in the side, in all likelihood, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will walk out to open the innings for the first time in Indian colours since 2021. It will be interesting to see how they go about their business early on. As for Ireland, they will have to enusre that they hit the right areas consistently with the new ball and make India work hard for every run. Back in a bit for the chase.
Hardik Pandya is in for a chat. He says it's always special to play for the country and he always takes pride and tries to give his 100 percent. Adds that he has been able to contribute in bigger competitions like the World Cup and it went well for him. He adds that he really liked the first wicket and says that he tends to bowl on hard lengths. Reckons that he had to bowl a bit more fuller on this particular track. Says that you need to just bowl in the right areas and bowl with discipline and they did pretty well as a bowling unit. Ends up by saying that the crowd always comes in large wherever they play and it's good to have such immense support.
As the scoreboard suggests, there is not much to write about home about the Irish batting effort. Yes, the pitch has not been the batter's friend, but not many Irish batters were prepared to bide their time and could have applied themselves a lot better. Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie were dismissed inside the Powerplay and Ireland could never really get going. Curtis Campher took his chances but his stay was short-lived. Ireland lacked partnerships as they lost wickets at regular intervals and could not adapt to the seam movement and bounce off the deck. The stand between Gareth Delany and Joshua Little gave them a glimmer of hope of going past 100 but it wasn't to be.
Sheer dominance from India to skittle Ireland out for just 96! A field day for the Indian pacers, picking out 8 of the 10 wickets to fall. Having opted to bowl first in overcast conditions, Arshdeep Singh set the tone for India, removing both Irish openers early. Mohammed Sirajj may not have succeeded in his opening spell but kept the pressure on from his end. Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya picked up where the new ball pair left off as they consistently hit the right areas and did not allow Ireland any breathing space. Hardik struck thrice to pile the misery and asked the right questions of the Irish batters. It did not take long for Axar Patel to get into the act and although India faced some resistance from the Irish tail, they were able to wrap the innings under 100.
15.6 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! And that's curtains for Ireland's innings and India manage to restrict them below triple figures. Arshdeep Singh bowls fuller in length, on the off stump line, Ben White aerially squeezes it through backward point. Gareth Delany looks for the second run but White sends him back. Mohammed Siraj in the deep sprints to his left and is quick to pick the ball up and throw it to the keeper's end. Rishabh Pant runs forward and collects the ball well before flashing the bails off. Gareth Delany and Ben White both are stranded at the bowler's end. Delany wanted that second run to have the strike in the next over but it turned out to be a horrible mix-up.
Gareth Delany will be hoping to take Ireland past 100 here.
15.6 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Oh, no! Arshdeep Singh has bowled the third bouncer of the over and it has been called a NO BALL! Digs it in short, over middle from over the wicket, Ben White ducks and lets it go. Free Hit coming up.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Takes the pace off from the ball, and lands it short in length, around leg, Gareth Delany looks to punch it but gets an inside edge onto his back leg and just misses the stumps by a few inches by a whisker and rolls in front of backward point. A single taken.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lucky escape there! Short and outside off, angling away, Gareth Delany backs away and clears his front leg, goes back and swings hard to go down the ground but gets a thickish outside edge over the keeper and beats the chasing third man fielder for a boundary.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! He connects and connects to perfection! Short in length, angling on the leg stump line, Gareth Delany clubs it nicely with the middle of the willow and pulls it over the longer side of the boundary over deep mid-wicket for a cracking six.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Oh that could've been curtains for Irish innings but Jadeja shells a catch! Arshdeep Singh bowls a slower bumper over the head of the batter, Gareth Delany waits and climbs on the bounce but doesn't get the requisite timing on it. The ball spoons up in the air behind short third where Ravindra Jadeja overruns and drops it eventually. Two runs taken and Rohit Sharma is absolutely livid with that effort.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's nicely played down the ground! Arshdeep Singh lands it short and angles on the top of the middle, Gareth Delany moves leg side of the ball and flat-bats it over mid off for a boundary.
Match Reports
- India vs Ireland Live Score Ball by Ball, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Ireland Live Score Ball by Ball, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Ireland Live Score Ball by Ball, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 16.0 overs, Ireland are 96. The live updates of India vs Ireland scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC T20 World Cup 2024 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Ireland, India vs Ireland live score, India vs Ireland scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.