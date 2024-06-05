India vs Ireland Live Score Ball by Ball, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Ireland from Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
13.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
13.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Short and on middle, Joshua Little defends it to the off side.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice important cameo from Little here. Full this time in length, on the stumps, Joshua Little reads it well and employs the switch hit, and gets it well through backward point for a boundary.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Over the wicket, pitched on off and short, Joshua Little rocks back and punches it straight at covers.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Angles it on the middle from off, on a hard length, Joshua Little flatly pulls it towards the gap between mid on and mid-wicket and retains the strike with a single.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls it on a tight line, on a shortish length, Joshua Little moves leg side of the ball and backs off from the line of the ball. Rishabh Pant collects it behind the wickets.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) Bangs it hard on the pitch, outside off, Joshua Little flat-bats it through the right of mid off. Rohit Sharma chases the ball to the deep before the fence and restricts it to a couple of runs.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched down the ground! Good length, on off, Joshua Little clears his front leg and makes room, and smashes it through the left of the non-striker, down the ground for a boundary.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length outside off, Gareth Delany pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Much-needed for Ireland! Hardik Pandya lands this one on a good length, around the top of off, Gareth Delany clears his front leg and connects his pull shot to perfection off the middle of the bat. The ball sails over deep square leg for half a dozen.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Pulls his length a bit, outside off, Joshua Little dabs it late to short third.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker with the arm on the middle, Gareth Delany punches it off the back foot towards deep backward point for a single.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Now this one stays dramatically low on the bounce! And wait, the umpire has gone upstairs for a stumping check. Axar bowls it outside off, on a dragged length, Gareth Delany sits down for a sweep but misses out on the connection. Rishabh Pant cleanly collects it behind the wickets and flashes off the bails in time. The side-on replay shows that Delany's back foot is well inside the popping crease. Not Out then.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Lands this one on the stumps, full in length, Joshua Little reverse sweeps it through point for a single and gets off the mark.
Joshua Little walks out at number 10.
11.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! WHAT A GRAB! Excellent athleticism by Axar Patel! Ireland slip further. Axar bowls it slower through the air and bowls it on a short length, on middle and leg, Barry McCarthy hangs back in his crease and looks to punch it down the ground. The ball stops in the surface, resulting in McCarthy going through his shot early. Chips the ball towards the non-striker. Axar reacts quickly in his follow through and dives to his non-dominant right side. The ball does not pop out even as his elbow hits the ground.
11.1 overs (1 Run) At 91.5 kph, angling in, on a nagging length, on the pads, Gareth Delany tucks it through backward square leg for a single.
Time for some spin now. Axar Patel replaces Mohammed Siraj.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Hardik bowls it on a hard length, over middle, Barry McCarthy gives the bowler the charge and looks to go back over the bowler's head. The ball nips away off the deck and just about carries to Rishabh Pant behind the wicket.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Delivers a sharp and quick bumper that zips through, on off and middle, Barry McCarthy swings for the pull but gets beaten for pace and bounce as the ball zips past the bat.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Serves it on a back of a length, angling in, on middle, Barry McCarthy swivels for the pull but the ball skids through and hits him near the waist.
10.3 overs (0 Run) A bit fuller and honing in at the stumps, Barry McCarthy covers the line of the ball and blocks it out in front of cover.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Barry McCarthy keeps it out safely. Hits the hard length, on off and middle, Barry McCarthy hangs back and defends it down the deck.
Barry McCarthy is the new man in. Will he and Delany bail Ireland out of this deep trouble? Let's find out.
10.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! Another one bites the dust! Ireland are going down in a flash here. Hardik bends his back and digs it in short, outside off, Mark Adair sees the width on offer and tries to pounce on it. Backs away and looks to slap it away on the off side. The ball comes onto the bat slower than Adair anticipated and skies it off the toe-end of the bat towards deep point. Shivam Dube runs in off the ropes and takes the simplest of catches. Having taken a wicket off the final ball off his last over, Hardik is on a hat-trick now.
