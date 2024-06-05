India vs Ireland Live Score Ball by Ball, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Ireland from Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Width offered and Lorcan Tucker cashes in! Angling away, on a back of a length, wide on off. Lorcan Tucker gets on his toes, frees his arms and slaps it through covers for a boundary.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Beauty!
4.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Arshdeep Singh has not got his radar since picking up a wicket earlier in the over.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Nearly sneaked through! Shaping back in nicely, on a good length, on middle, Harry Tector tries to play it with a straight bat. Gets an inside edge that rolls down to deep backward square leg for one.
4.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Swinging back into the right-hander but gets the radar wrong. Full and down leg, Harry Tector is happy to leave the ball alone.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Ouch, Tector cops a blow on the glove! Arshdeep hurls it on a hard length, on off, Harry Tector looks to ride the bounce and keep it out down the deck. The ball rears on him and hits him flush on the glove.
4.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Arshdeep misses his mark again as this is bowled way outside off, fuller in length, left alone by Harry Tector. It bounces awkwardly on its way to the keeper but Rishabh Pant does well to make the stop to his right.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up and lets it go across the batter, on off, Harry Tector shoulders arms.
4.2 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Arshdeep Singh tries a bit too hard and gets it horribly wrong! Errs in line as this is way down leg, on a back of a length, Harry Tector lets it go and Rishabh Pant fails to cut it off despite the dive to his left.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Wow, that reared off! Hits the deck hard and it is around off, Harry Tector tries to stab it down the deck. The ball shoots off the deck and raps him on the gloves but does not lob anywhere close to the fielder at backward point.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Oh, that could have deflected onto the stumps! Honing in around the pads, on a length, Lorcan Tucker misses the flick shot and gets beaten on the inside edge. The ball comes off the pads and dribbles towards the first slip.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Siraj switches his line and troubles the batter, yet again. Drags his length back and gets the ball to shape away, in the channel on off, Lorcan Tucker fiddles at the delivery but to no avail.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Innovative and effective! This is around middle and leg, on a short of a good length, Lorcan Tucker walks across to the off side early and plays the scoop towards the fine leg fence for his first boundary.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Tailing back in sharply, on a hard length, on middle and leg, Lorcan Tucker fails to keep it out and gets hit on the thigh pad.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Bowls it from wide of the crease, slanting in around off, on a length, Lorcan Tucker has a prod at it but gets beaten on the outside edge, yet again.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Time for Siraj to go past the bat now. Angles it into the right-hander, on a good length, on off, Lorcan Tucker tries to cover the line of the ball but it nips away and beats the outside edge.
Harry Tector walks out at number 4.
2.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CLEANED HIM UP! Arshdeep Singh works out Andy Balbirnie perfectly! Balbirnie never looked comfortable in this over and both Irish openers are back in the hut early. Attacks the stumps does Arshdeep, on a good length, on off and middle, Andy Balbirnie opts to stay leg side of the ball and tries to open the bat face to get it past short third inside the ring but is caught off-guard. Exposes his off and middle pole and he pays the ultimate price. The ball whizzes past the bat to shatter the furniture.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Nipping back in, on a back of a length, Andy Balbirnie gets cramped up for room as he looks to access the off side and inside edges it beside the pitch on the leg side.
2.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bangs it on a shortish length, over the middle. Andy Balbirnie tries to fetch the pull but it sails over the batter's head for a wide.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Arshdeep Singh continues to beat the bat. Andy Balbirnie is playing for the ball shaping back into him but Arshdeep mixes it up nicely and gets it to go the other way, on a good length, just outside off, Balbirnie pokes at the delivery and he is lucky not to nick this one behind.
2.3 overs (1 Run) With two slips in place, Arshdeep serves it on a hard length, in the corridor of off, Lorcan Tucker plays it close to his body and steers it down to deep third for a single to get off the mark.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Gets the ball to angle away from over the wicket, on a length, Lorcan Tucker goes for an expansive drive but gets beaten by the angle as the ball zips past the bat.
Lorcan Tucker is the new batter in for Ireland at number 3.
2.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! Arshdeep Singh with the first strike for India. Charges in from over the wicket and hits the deck hard, around off and middle, Paul Stirling sets himself deep in his crease and shapes up to go across the line. He fails to account for the extra bounce off the surface and ends up getting a top edge. It goes straight up behind the keeper. Rishabh Pant and first slip turn around and go after it but Pant calls for it, keeps the eyes settled on the ball, and takes a safe catch near his chest running backward. A sedate start from Paul Stirling comes to an end.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Hurls it on a hard length, outside off, a hint of away movement, Andy Balbirnie goes on the back foot and keeps it out on the off side.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too straight and these are easy pickings for Andy Balbirnie. Slides on the pads, on a back of a length, Andy Balbirnie gets inside the line and swivels to help it away. Gets it off the gloves and it races away to the fine leg fence for a boundary.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Wow, that took off! Rishabh Pant does well to not concede any extras! Siraj bangs it into the deck, over the middle, Andy Balbirnie drops his wrists and lets the ball go. It climbs onto the batter and rises even after going past him. Pant leaps and gets a glove on it to make the stop.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Delivers it in the channel on off, on a short of a good length, Andy Balbirnie gives himself room and charges down the track to go big on the off side but fails to connect.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Bowls it with an upright seam from over the wicket, seaming away off the deck, at 133.6 kph, Andy Balbirnie hangs back and shapes to play it square on the off side but gets beaten on the outside edge.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Attacks the off pole, on a good length, Andy Balbirnie gets right behind the line and pushes it to cover.
Mohammed Siraj to operate from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Three dots on the trot to end the first over. Bends his back and digs it in short, on off, Paul Stirling shows his cards early by stepping out and has to duck to let the ball pass.
0.5 over (0 Run) Sees the batter advance does Arshdeep reacts by tucking him up for room. On a back of a length, swinging back in, on middle and leg, Paul Stirling makes room but can only pat this one to cover.
0.4 over (0 Run) Beaten and that did not carry to the keeper. Early signs of the variable bounce. Gets the ball to angle across the right-hander, on a good length, Paul Stirling looks to keep it out with a straight bat but plays inside the line of the ball and it goes on the bounce to the keeper.
0.3 over (0 Run) Swinging back in, at the stumps, on a good length, Paul Stirling presents a high elbow and punches it to cover.
0.2 over (2 Runs) Paul Stirling is off the mark too! Arshdeep pulls his length back and bowls it on a length, around off, shaping in, Paul Stirling gives the bowler the charge and times the drive through covers. The ball slows up in the outfield and does not have enough legs to reach the fence. Poor running from the Irish openers as they settle with just two.
0.1 over (1 Run) Andy Balbirnie and Ireland are underway! Steams in from over the wicket and gets a good inward shape, full and around leg, Andy Balbirnie brings his wrists into play and clips it through square leg for a single.
All done with the pre-match formalities, and now it's time to start the action at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. The Indian team is in the last-minute huddle near the ropes before dispersing to their respective fielding positions. Out walk the two Irish openers, Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie. Arshdeep Singh has the new ball and is all in readiness to get the proceedings underway with the new ball for India. And, here we go...
Before we get to the real business, the teams are lining up for their respective national anthems. Yuvraj Singh, one of the ambassadors of this World Cup strides out with the shining trophy in his hands along with the two Umpires. It will be Ireland's anthem first, followed by the Indian national anthem.
The captain of Ireland, Paul Stirling says that they would have bowled first as well with the overcast conditions around. Shares that the prepartion has been really good through the Tri-Series in Amsterdam and are looking forward to this game. Tells that there are plenty of match-winners in their side and it is about turning up and feels that there cannot be a better occasion than this. With the indifferent results witnessed at this venue, he feels that assessing condtions early will be important. Ends by informing that they are going with 3 pacers and 2 spinners with a couple of all-rounders.
Rohit Sharma, the Indian skipper opts to bowl first. Says the preparation has been alright and says it has been a bit challenging on this track but it's all about assesing the conditions but as professionals they need to be prepared. Says at the end of the day, you have to use all your experience and play good cricket and that they played on a similar track in the warm-up so they do understand what to expect. Adds it's gonna be slightly different to what they are used to and says that having a score in front of them would be ideal. Says they are going with four seamers including Hardik Pandya and two spinning all-rounders are Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja.
Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling (C), Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Ben White.
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.
TOSS - India have won the toss and they have opted to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Shaun Pollock starts by informing that 63 meters and 72 meters are the dimensions of the square boundaries, with a 74-meter hit down the ground. He says that the outfield was sluggish, but ground staff have given it an extra cut, and he hopes that it results in a quicker outfield. Ebony Rainford-Brent joins him and informs that pitch number 1 was used for the game between Sri Lanka and South Africa but this game will be played on pitch number 4. Opines that this looks a good wicket and it is the same surface which saw India score 182 in the warm-up game against Bangladesh. With overcast skies, Pollock feels that it is better to bowl first with the uncertainty regarding the surface.
On the other side, Ireland enter this World Cup brimming with confidence, having upset Pakistan before going on to clinch the Tri-Series involving the Netherlands and Scotland. The Irish boast a deep batting lineup, but for a significant impact, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker, and Harry Tector will need to perform collectively. In the bowling department, Joshua Little and Mark Adair will hold the key, with Little expected to exploit India's historical struggles against left-arm seamers. While Ireland have never beaten India in Men's T20Is, records mean little, and it's all about who plays better cricket on the day. Buckle up, as this promises to be a fascinating contest. Toss and team news coming up.
India came heartbreakingly close to ending their ICC trophy drought at the 2023 ODI World Cup, only to stumble at the final hurdle against Australia. Now, Rohit Sharma's men are on a determined quest for redemption, eager to end their trophy drought once and for all. The backbone of India's batting unit features Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav. However, the performance of the supporting cast will be crucial in determining India's fate in the competition. On the bowling front, all eyes will be on Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, two game-changers capable of turning the tide in India's favour single-handedly.
Hello and a warm welcome, everyone! We are back in the bustling 'Big Apple,' where India take on Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in match number 8 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. T20I cricket's debut in New York has been quite challenging for batters, with drop-in pitches proving tricky to navigate. If the surface behaves as it did during the clash between Sri Lanka and South Africa, it will make for some entertaining viewing.
... MATCH DAY ...
Follow the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.1 overs, Ireland are 26/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 today match between India and Ireland. Everything related to India and Ireland match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Ireland live score. Do check for India vs Ireland scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.