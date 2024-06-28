India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Guyana National Stadium, Guyana. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Short and honing in at the stumps from around the wicket, Liam Livingstone gets on the back foot and pushes it back to Jadeja.
9.5 overs (1 Run) This spins away a bit from the right-hander, short and outside off, Harry Brook hangs back and cuts it to deep cover for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) This is flat and short again, on off, Liam Livingstone rocks back and punches it square to deep point for one.
9.3 overs (1 Run) A bit slower and fuller as well, on off, Harry Brook drives it down to long off and gets to the other end.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! Jadeja serves it fractionally short, outside off, Harry Brook rocks on the back foot in a flash and slaps it past extra cover and beats deep cover to his right for a boundary.
9.1 overs (2 Runs) Speared in by Jadeja, short and on off, Harry Brook cuts it towards backward point where the fielder dives to his right and the single is always on. The fielder dives but parries the ball away from him, allowing the batters to take one more.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Drops it way too short and it is the googly again, outside off, Harry Brook reaches out and cuts it to deep point for just a single.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Slips in the googly now, short and on middle, Liam Livingstone reads it out of the hand and goes back in the crease to nurdle it past square leg for a single.
8.4 overs (0 Run) A bit of indecision but no harm done! Full and slanting in, on off, Liam Livingstone pushes it wide of point. Harry Brook sets off for the run but gets sent back. Jasprit Bumrah swoops in and fires in a throw towards Kuldeep Yadav at the bowling end but Brook is in by then.
8.3 overs (1 Run) This skids through, at the stumps and stays a bit low as well, Harry Brook works this length delivery to long on for a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Kuldeep loops it up, full and on off, Liam Livingstone presses forward and drives it down to long off for a single to get off the mark.
Liam Livingstone is the new batter in.
8.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! A huge appeal and the finger is raised! Sam Curran does opt for the review but that looked pretty straight at first glance. This is the flatter googly from Kuldeep Yadav that turns in sharply from around off and middle stump. Sam Curran gets pegged back and ends up playing all around it and gets hit in front of the stumps. Nothing on UltraEdge and Ball Tracking comes up with three reds. England have now lost half their side for under 50 runs and India are running through this batting order.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Flat and short, on off, Harry Brook rocks back and cuts it late but can't get it past the man at backward point. End of another successful over by Axar Patel.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Sliding on, short and on middle, Sam Curran turns it through backward square leg for a single.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Full and coming in with the angle, Sam Curran plays it off the front foot but straight to mid-wicket.
7.3 overs (1 Run) A bit fuller and angling in, at the stumps, Harry Brook flicks it off the front foot towards deep mid-wicket and takes an easy single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Drops it short and on middle, clipped through mid-wicket for a single by Curran.
Sam Curran is the new man in.
7.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Quick work by Rishabh Pant! England slip further. Not a wicket-taking delivery by Axar as this is too straight, on a nagging length, on the pads, Moeen Ali looks to tickle it fine off his pads but fails to get any bat on it. The ball thuds his thigh pad and rolls behind towards the keeper. Moeen Ali is unaware of where the ball has gone and wanders out for the run. The keeper, Rishabh Pant is alert as he collects it off the turf and whips the bails off in a jiffy. The third umpire is called into action and the replays confirm that even though Moeen turns around and tries to make the ground with his bat, he is short of his crease.
Is that stumped? It seems like some sharp glove work from Rishabh Pant behind the stumps has undone Moeen Ali here who lost his balance. The third umpire is called in and the replays clearly show that Ali's bat was in the air. OUT comes up on the big screen!
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellently played! Kuldeep tosses it up but drags the length back, on off, Harry Brook reaches out in front and rolls his wrists on the ball. Nails the sweep to the right of deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Fires it in, fuller and quicker, on the pads, Moeen Ali gets his bat out in front of the pads and tucks it on the leg side for a single.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Kuldeep imparts good revs on the ball and also slows it up, full and turning away, outside off, Moeen Ali pokes at the delivery and gets beaten on the outside edge as the ball spins past the bat.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Very full and on off, Harry Brook shows a straight bat and knocks it down to long off for one.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Gives the ball air again and keeps it full, at the stumps, Harry Brook drives it well but picks out the man at cover.
A slight halt in play as the umpire is seen having a chat with Rohit Sharma probably regarding Kuldeep Yadav running onto the wicket. Just a chat it seems, no warning.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with a flighted delivery, full and on off, Moeen Ali gets a good stride in and pushes it to long off for a single.
Spin from both ends now as Kuldeep Yadav is brought into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Spears it in again but the length is fuller now, on off, Harry Brook hangs back and watchfully blocks it out on the off side. End of a successful Powerplay for India. At the end of 6 overs, England are 39/3.
5.5 overs (2 Runs) Aerial but safe! Flat and short, on middle, Harry Brook looks to get underneath it but gets this one off the toe-end of the bat but the ball drops safely to the right of long off for a couple of runs.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Comes from over the wicket for the left-hander and serves it full, on middle, Moeen Ali nudges it on the leg side and picks up an easy single.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Coming in with the angle again, fuller in length, on off, Harry Brook eases it to the left of the bowler and gets to the other end.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Another arm ball but the length is pulled back now, on off, Harry Brook defends it close to his body.
Harry Brook walks in with his side in a spot of real bother.
5.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CASLTED! Axar Patel strikes again! Jonny Bairstow is flummoxed as he stands there looking back at the furniture disturbed behind him. Axar darts in an arm ball with a high-arm action from around the wicket, on a length and on the off pole, Jonny Bairstow stays leg side of the ball and pushes it away from his body. He plays for the non-existent turn as the ball keeps coming in with the angle and stays low as well as it sneaks past the angled bat to crash into the off stump.
Follow the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, England, chasing a target of 172, are 64/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 today match between India and England. Everything related to India and England match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs England live score. Do check for India vs England scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.