India vs England: T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Guyana National Stadium, Guyana. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
UPDATE - 10.36 pm IST (5.06 pm GMT) - The majority of the covers have been removed but there are still some damp areas in the outfield which are causing concern for the match officials. Before the rest of the covers can be removed, the ground staff want to make sure that all the water has been removed and are using the Super Sopper to do the job.
UPDATE - 10.24 pm IST (4.54 pm GMT) - The umpires are out in the middle having a chat and they are looking up trying to get a good perspective from where the weather seems to be coming in. It is currently sunny out there, or at least in most parts and the groundstaff seem to be doing a quick and efficient mop-up job. The Indian coach, Rahul Dravid can be seen taking a stroll as the umpires inspect the deck and the surrounding areas closely. We might get a proper update soon! And, we do get an update - Inspection at 10.45 pm IST (5.15 pm GMT)!
UPDATE - 10.11 pm IST (4.41 pm GMT) - Good news! The rain has subsided, and the ground staff are making their way out to the middle. There is a lot of water on the covers, which needs to be taken care of before the covers can be removed. It was a heavy downpour but the drainage system at this venue is excellent, so it should not take long for the ground staff to get the field ready for play. A few minutes later, the sun is out and the ground staff are slowly peeling the covers off.
UPDATE - 9.53 pm IST (4.23 pm GMT) - Ah no! It has started to rain again, and this time it is heavy enough for the umpires to take the players off the field. On come the ground staff with the covers. It is absolutely pelting down as the fans on the grass banks rush for cover. As per the on-air commentators, the next update from the ground is expected at 10.30 pm IST (5 pm GMT). Fingers crossed for a positive update!
7.6 overs (0 Run) A good change-up to finish the over but 10 runs come off it. Chris Jordan goes quick and full and bowls it wide of the off stump, Rohit Sharma's feet get stuck and he looks to thrash it away but misses.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Slower one, into the pitch and over the stumps, Suryakumar Yadav waits back before working it through the mid-wicket region for an easy single.
7.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Oh, that is gorgeous from SKY! This is bowled on a length and angled in from around middle, Suryakumar Yadav crouches a bit to get under the ball and lifts it nonchalantly over deep fine leg for a biggie.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Another slower delivery, bowled shorter and into the deck around off stump, Rohit Sharma hops and tucks it away neatly past square leg for another single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Pace off again, a bit full on the off stump line, Suryakumar Yadav walks across a touch and flicks it with sweet timing towards deep mid-wicket for one more.
7.1 overs (1 Run) There's that skiddy bounce yet again. Chris Jordan right away bowls the slower delivery, at just 117.6 kph and drags it down outside off stump. Rohit Sharma is a bit taken aback but fetches and hits it down in front of mid-wicket for a single.
Just the one over for Sam Curran in his opening spell. He is replaced by Chris Jordan.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Half an appeal for LBW but seems to be sliding down leg. Adil Rashid slows this one up and bowls it at just 76 kph and drifts it into the legs. Suryakumar Yadav plays all around it and gets hit on the pads.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted up, a bit fuller and around off, Rohit Sharma leans right on and strokes it nicely down to long off for a single.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Shortens the length and bowls it around off stump, Rohit Sharma goes back in his crease and pushes it out to covers.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The conventional sweep now and its hit to perfection! Floated up on middle and leg, Rohit Sharma gets down on one knee and sweeps it away past the vacant 45 region on the leg side for another boundary. India rolling around nicely now.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Drifts this one into the pads, Rohit Sharma looks to lean on and flick but misses and wears it on the pads.
The rain has picked up, and the two on-field umpires have convened. The ground staff are standing by near the ropes with the covers, but the umpires have decided that play will continue.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely struck but Jofra Archer should have done better there. Starts off full and on the stumps, Rohit Sharma brings out the cheeky reverse paddle and gets it quite fine. Archer chases it down and tries to flick it back in but doesn't get low enough and the ball trickles back off his hands into the ropes. 50 up for India!
First look at spin as Adil Rashid comes on to bowl.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Edged but safe! Just pulls the length back and angles it across the off stump, Suryakumar Yadav looks to cut late but gets an outside edge that goes down to the keeper. India are 46/1 at the end of the Powerplay and the rain has decided to pour down as well.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SHOT! Too full and around middle, Suryakumar Yadav does well to get the front leg out of the way and presents the full face of the bat before punching it uppishly and straight back past the bowler for a boundary.
5.4 overs (1 Run) A bit of yes and no in the middle but they get the single eventually. Pitched up on the stumps, Rohit Sharma lets it come on and just nudges it to mid-wicket and sets off for the single. There is a slight stutter but they scamper through as the fielder at mid-wicket was a bit deep.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Off the mark right away! Bowled back of a length and trying to attack the body of the batter, Suryakumar Yadav hops and tucks it down behind square leg for one.
Suryakumar Yadav comes in at number 4. Also, the skies have gotten dark and it has started to drizzle.
5.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Similar line and length to the previous one but this time Rishabh Pant plays it in the air and pays the ultimate price. Sam Curran strides in and bowls it nice and full, just shifts the line to around off stump. Pant tries to walk into the shot and flick it over mid-wicket but the bat turns in his hand and hits it straight to Jonny Bairstow at short mid-wicket and he takes a sharp catch around his face. Curran is pumped up and rightly so.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Starts from over the stumps and goes full and straight right away, Rishabh Pant plays it late and just flicks it to the man at mid-wicket.
