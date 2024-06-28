India vs England: T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Guyana National Stadium, Guyana. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
16.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
16.2 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Slips in a loopy delivery, dipping in front of the batter, Reece Topley reaches out in front and eases it to long on for a single.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Full and right in the slot, on off, Jofra Archer does not miss out as he lifts it up cleanly and gets it way over mid off for a boundary.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Slanting in, on a hard length, on off, Reece Topley makes room to play at it but gets an inside edge that rolls down to fine leg for a single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Digs it in short again does Hardik, on midde, Jofra Archer miscues the pull in front of long on for a single.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Straight as an arrow! Delivers it on a short of a length, Jofra Archer stands tall and with a still head, smokes it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
Reece Topley is the last man in for England.
15.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Absolutely brilliant by Suryakumar Yadav! India now a wicket away from making it to the final. Hardik lands it on a hard length, on middle, Adil Rashid hops to tuck it away but gets a leading edge that lobs wide of mid on. There is a bit of hesitation but the batters do decide to cross over. Suryakumar Yadav from a widish mid on position, runs across to his left and picks it up with his right hand. Facing towards mid off, SKY flicks the ball towards the bowling end and hits the stumps. Adil Rashid puts in the dive but he is caught way short of his crease.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Hardik takes pace off straight away, on a short of a good length, outside off, Adil Rashid stays leg side of the ball and slaps it in front of square on the off side for a couple of runs.
