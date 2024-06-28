India vs England: T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
India vs England from Guyana National Stadium, Guyana.
Right then, India have the runs on the board but will it be enough against this strong English batting unit?
Liam Livingstone is down for a chat. He says that Jos told him to keep things simple and he tried to bowl into the pitch and get the batters to hit where they wanted them to. Adds that the surface looks good and there's not much going in the surface as the odd ball is keeping low. Reckons that they have firepower in the batting line up and hopefully, they can chase it down.
As for England, they will be pleased with their bowling effort. It was a decent start for them with a couple of wickets in the first six overs. Just as Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were beginning to put them under pressure, the rain came at the right time, allowing them to regroup and reassess their plans. After the resumption, Jos Buttler was quick to introduce spin from both ends and neither Adil Rashid nor Liam Livingstone disappoint him. There were a couple of overs in the middle phase that went in excess of 10 runs but all in all, it was a job well done by England in the middle phase.
A decent finish to the innings for India! 24 runs came off the last 2 overs, taking India to 171. Having been put into bat by Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli had yet another short stay at the crease. His opening partner, Rohit Sharma struggled a bit initially for timing but he did not shy away from playing his shots. Coming in at the departure of Pant, Suryakumar Yadav made his intentions clear straight away. The two batters were able to get themselves in but rain came at an inopportune time and hampered the momentum of the Indian innings. After the resumption, Rohit and Suryakumar batted sensibly with the former going on to make his second straight fifty. The departure of both set batters pegged India back a bit but Hardik Pandya played a breezy cameo as did Ravindra Jadeja to take India past 170.
19.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the first innings! Chris Jordan bowls it on a hard length and attacks the stumps. Arshdeep Singh tries to give himself room and swing at the ball but miscues it badly just on the leg side. The batters set off for the run but Jordan is quick to get to the ball. However, he is indecisive with the throw and ends up missing and under-arm effort at the bowler's end. Luckily, there's a man backing up and India don't get the extra run. India finish with 171/7 on the board!
Arshdeep Singh comes out to face the last ball.
19.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Chipped straight to the man in the deep! Chris Jordan keeps bowling back of a length and slower as well but straightens the line bowling it over middle and leg. Axar Patel tries to just get inside the line but gets cramped up and ends up getting it much higher on the bat than he would have liked. The ball goes straight up and carries to deep mid-wicket where Phil Salt comes in and takes a simple catch.
19.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! One hand off the handle and yet Axar Patel gets enough on it to bring up the 500th six of the tournament. Slower one, banged into the deck and outside off. Axar gets a bit stuck and tries to reach out and swipe across the line but the ball goes off the top edge of the bat and carries over deep mid-wicket for a six.
19.3 overs (2 Runs) Into the pitch and slanted away from the left-hander, Axar Patel reaches out and hits it away in front of square on the off side before racing back for two. Liam Livingstone is the man in the deep who fires in a wide throw at the keeper's end.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Takes pace off again and bowls it a tad fuller and around off stump, Ravindra Jadeja is early on the drive and plays it away towards cover for just a single.
19.1 overs (2 Runs) Hits the deck hard and angles the ball well across the off stump at about 121 kph. It is the off-cutter, Ravindra Jadeja comes down the pitch and hammers it wide of deep extra cover and sprints back for the second run. A better throw at the bowler's end could have made things difficult for Axar Patel.
How much more can India get off this last over? It will be Chris Jordan to bowl the last over. Can he keep India under 170?
18.6 overs (0 Run) Much better ending to the over from Jofra Archer. Comes from around the stumps, clocks it well over 140 kph and spears the ball in at the toes. Axar Patel looks to shimmy down the pitch and open up the off side but is well beaten.
18.5 overs (1 Run) This is pitched up around the middle and leg stump line at 140.4 KPH, Ravindra Jadeja plays it on the up and pushes it down to long on for a single.
Jos Buttler walks up to Jofra Archer and the duo have a chat regarding the field setting. Archer changes his angle of attack as he comes around the wicket.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is very smart batting from Ravindra Jadeja and the momentum shifts again. Too predictable from Jofra Archer as this is bowled slower and a bit fuller at the stumps, Jadeja gets down on one knee and just angles the sweep between square leg and backward square leg for another boundary. 11 off the over already, still 2 balls to go.
18.3 overs (2 Runs) There is an early call for two and they get it with ease, Ravindra Jadeja is rapid! Pace on this time, on a good length and outside off, hit away through cover-point for a couple of runs.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap! Fractionally shorter but offering width outside the off stump, Ravindra Jadeja just reaches out and times the ball nicely, getting it behind point for a boundary. The 150 is now up for India.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Pace off, bowled on a good length and angled across the left-hander, Axar Patel taps the ball in front of square on the off side and picks up an easy single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) No hat-trick! On a hard length around off and angling across the batter, Axar Patel pushes it away to the right of Moeen Ali at covers and picks up a quick single.
Axar Patel walks in now. Chris Jordan is on a hat-trick now. Jordan already has a hat-trick to his name. It came against the USA. Can he join Pat Cummins as the second man to take back-to-back hat-tricks in this World Cup?
17.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND GONE! Two in two for Chris Jordan and all of a sudden, he's on a hat-trick! Jordan goes pace on, bowling it nice and full on off stump with the natural angle just slanting it across the left-hander. Shivam Dube is a bit tentative to get onto the front foot and just has a poke at it, getting a feather of an outside edge that goes straight into the mitts of Jos Buttler behind the stumps. Jordan is on a roll!
Shivam Dube makes his way out to the centre now.
17.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Third-time lucky for Chris Jordan and Hardik Pandya departs after a cameo. Jordan has the heart to pitch the ball up again and tries to get it wide enough of the off stump. Pandya holds his shape again but goes really hard at it and gets no elevation whatsoever. The ball flies off the bat but goes around waist height towards long off where Sam Curran takes a sharp catch and England get another timely wicket.
17.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That was a real 'hit-me' ball and Hardik Pandya has picked up a couple of sixes on the bounce! This is floated up full and outside the off stump, Pandya hangs deep and reaches out before smashing the ball flat and over a leaping Sam Curran at long off for another six. That pinged off Pandya's bat!
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Oh, that is sheer power from Hardik Pandya, stand and deliver! Chris Jordan looks to bowl the slower one into the pitch and angle it in from around off but it sits up for the batter. Pandya holds his shape, clears the front leg and swats it flat and wide of long on for a biggie.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Slightly back of a length and around off stump, Hardik Pandya stands tall, waits for the ball and punches it with a high elbow through extra cover before coming back for the second run.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Oh, that could have gone anywhere! Bowls it flatter now and tightens the line around off stump, Hardik Pandya rocks back to cut but chops the ball down and it goes through Jos Buttler. They pick up a single.
16.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slower and shorter, pushed well outside the off stump, a bit too wide and Hardik Pandya leaves it alone.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Goes full again and bowls it wide of the off stump, Ravindra Jadeja hits it fimly and through covers for a run.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Slows it up and drags the length right back, bowling it well wide of the off stump, Hardik Pandya tries to reach out and go hard at it but mistimes it again. The ball goes to long off and they get just another single.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Comes from around the stumps and bowls with the off-spin grip to the left-hander. This is fired in quite full and around off, Ravindra Jadeja drives it down to long off for one more.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Tosses the ball up again, full as well but throws it well outside off, Hardik Pandya with the big wind-up trying to heave it away but he completely miscues it off the toe end of the bat in front of mid-wicket for a single.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Tosses this one up very full and gets it to dip on the batter, Hardik Pandya hangs back and jams it out from the leg peg back to the bowler who makes a good stop.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Takes a lot of pace off this one and bowls it into the pitch around off, the ball sticks in the deck and Hardik Pandya has to wait back before tucking it around the corner for a run.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Bowls it short now and from around the stumps to the left-hander. This is bowled at 141 kph and angled into the body, Ravindra Jadeja leans back and pulls it flat to deep square leg for one.
Ravindra Jadeja comes out to bat now.
15.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Chris Jordan with one of the safest pairs of hands and both set batters are back to the hut for India. Skillful from Jofra Archer though as he bowls this one from the back of the hand and serves it a tad fuller outside off stump. Suryakumar Yadav tries to get under the ball and lift it over long on but loses his balance and is early into the shot. The ball gets lofted quite high in the air towards the long on fence where Jordan settles under it and takes a solid catch under pressure. England sniffing a chance of a comeback here.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Just short of a good length and over the stumps, Hardik Pandya gets cramped for room this time and jams it out on the off side for a single.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smashed away by Hardik Pandya! Trying to bowl it into the pitch and outside off but serves it short, Pandya latches onto the ball and cuts it with immense power in front of point for a boundary.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Bowled back of a length and slower too outside the line of off stump, Suryakumar Yadav stays back and slaps the ball in front of point for a quick single.
