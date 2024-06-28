India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Guyana National Stadium, Guyana. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) So nearly sneaked through! Axar darts it in from around the wicket, short and coming in with the angle, at the stumps, Jofra Archer just about manages to squeeze out an inside edge onto the pads. Axar is done for the day. He ends with figures of 4-0-23-3.
Adil Rashid comes out to bat.
14.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Oh, dear! Jofra Archer has left Liam Livingstone stranded and that is the last nail in the English coffin for sure.
14.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Clean strike from Jofra Archer! Full and straight in the slot, Archer takes the front leg out and swings through the line, hammering it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Gives it a bit of air and drifts it into the legs, Jofra Archer clears the front foot and goes for the big heave across the line, failing to connect and gets hit on the pads.
14.2 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side around off, Liam Livingstone makes room and slaps it away to deep point for a single.
14.1 overs (2 Runs) Looking for two and they do get it. Sliding into the legs, Liam Livingstone flicks it away in front of square on the leg side and sprints back for the second run.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Fires it in a bit quicker and shorter, on middle, Liam Livingstone rocks back and pulls it to wide long on to keep the strike with a single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Drops it short and turning away, outside off, Jofra Archer checks his shot as he pushes it past cover for a single.
13.4 overs (0 Run) How has that missed the stumps? That is a brute of a delivery from Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja pitches the ball up on middle and leg and gets the ball to drift in and then turn away sharply. Jofra Archer is drawn forward but is well beaten as the ball just goes over the stumps.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Bowled flatter and on a length at the stumps, Liam Livingstone backs away and forces it flat-batted down to long off for a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, chopped away past point for a single.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Fired in on a nagging length and right at the stumps, Jofra Archer just about manages to keep it out.
12.6 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side and at the stumps, Liam Livingstone rocks back and just tucks it to the right of Kuldeep Yadav.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Back to over the wicket and bowled flatter and angled well across the off stump, Liam Livingstone looks to cut off the back foot but can't get it away.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Bowled flatter and a bit shorter around off stump, Jofra Archer looks to cut but gets an inside edge past off stump and the ball goes towards fine leg. A single is taken.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Switches to around the stumps and floats the ball right up at the batter, Jofra Archer pushes it to the left of the bowler.
Jofra Archer is the new man in.
12.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Kuldeep Yadav brings out the big conventional leg break that turns back into the right-hander, bowling it quicker through the air and on a nagging length around off stump. The ball turns back in a long way, Chris Jordan looks to work it off the back foot but plays over it as well and gets rapped on the pads. There is another huge appeal for LBW and the finger is raised once more. Chris Jordan has to take the chance with the review and does go upstairs. A clear gap between the bat and the ball on UltraEdge and it is umpire's call on Ball Tracking with the ball clipping the leg stump. 200 T20 wickets for Kuldeep and India just three wickets away now from victory.
12.1 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side and outside off, Liam Livingstone backs away and cuts it to deep sweeper cover for a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Another length ball that slides back into the pads, Chris Jordan keeps it out.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter one at the batter, Liam Livingstone comes down the pitch and mistimes the ball off his pads in front of square leg for only a single.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Immaculate length from Ravindra Jadeja, bowling it around middle and this one grips and bounces extra. Liam Livingstone does well to keep it out.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Does well in the end does Ravindra Jadeja. At the stumps, Liam Livingstone pushes it to the right of the bowler who stretches out his right leg to make a half stop and denies the single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, sliding on with the arm onto the stumps, Chris Jordan stays back and punches it down to long on for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) A bit more round-arm and sliding it quickly into the batter, Liam Livingstone gets pegged back and manages to fend it past square leg for a single.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around off and turning back in, Chris Jordan solidly blocks this off the front foot.
10.5 overs (0 Run) On a nagging length and around off stump, Chris Jordan watchfully keeps it out.
Chris Jordan walks in at number 8.
10.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! That is the mark of a great bowler and that subtle change in line has done the trick for Kuldeep Yadav and he is rightly delighted. This time Harry Brook pre-meditates the reverse sweep and Kuldeep is aware of it. Kuldeep fires it in quicker at 88 kph and full at the middle stump. Brook cannot adjust and misses the ball as the ball crashes into the stumps and the one man that looked solid for England has to now depart.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is skillful from Harry Brook. Floated up full and around off stump, Brook brings out the reverse sweep and nails it past first slip and into the third man fence for a much-needed boundary.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Pushed through a bit quicker and flatter, bowling it on a nagging length around off, Harry Brook doesn't pick it and has a poke at it but the ball goes agonizingly past the outside edge.
10.1 overs (2 Runs) Buzzers! A direct hit could have been trouble for Harry Brook but Ravindra Jadeja misses the stumps and gives away an extra run instead. Kuldeep Yadav dishes out a full delivery around off stump, Brook jams it out to covers and sets off for the quick single as there is a shy at the bowler's end which is wide and Brook gets back on strike.
