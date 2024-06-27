India vs England: T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Guyana National Stadium, Guyana. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
Is that a runout? Adil Rashid attacked the ball nicely there and Jos Buttler whipped off the bails at the batter's end. However, there's not much excitement as the umpire goes upstairs. The replays roll in and confirm that Hardik Pandya was well in. NOT OUT comes up on the big screen!
14.5 overs (0 Run) Make that four in a row but that was well wide had Suryakumar Yadav left it.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Serves it on a nagging length and it pops up a bit in the surface, on off, Suryakumar Yadav plays it back to the bowler. Three dots on the trot.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and quicker, on off, Suryakumar Yadav chops it nicely but picks out the man at backward point.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Bowls the leg break now, short and on off, Suryakumar Yadav punches it back to the bowler.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely cut away! Drops it short and outside off, Suryakumar Yadav gets the width he needs and cuts it along the ground. Hits it past backward point for a boundary.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Oh, that stayed extremely low! End of another good outing for Adil Rashid as he finishes with figures of 4-0-25-1. Rashid drops it short and keeps it outside off, it spins away too, Hardik Pandya watchfully accounts for the low bounce and defends it out.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Edged but safe! Rashid bowls it slower through the air again, short and on off, Hardik Pandya is tentative as he looks to keep it out. Gets an outside edge that falls in front of Moeen Ali at first slip.
Hardik Pandya walks in at number 5.
13.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED 'EM! Adil Rashid breaks through for England! Rashid stays over the wicket and dishes out the googly and gives the ball a good amount of air, on off and middle, Rohit Sharma picks the googly and his eyes light up. He sets himself up for the slog but the ball stays low and spins in skidding under the bat and rattles into the stumps. End of a good knock by the Indian skipper.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Slows it up, full and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav reaches out in front and sweeps it wide of short fine leg for one more run.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Slips in a quicker delivery that goes straight on, short and on middle, Rohit Sharma punches it down to long on for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Attacks the stumps, on a nagging length, flicked off the back foot by Suryakumar Yadav towards mid-wicket for one.
Adil Rashid (3-0-22-0) to bowl out here. Also, Rod Tucker is one of the standing umpires in this contest and it is his 46th ICC Men's T20 World Cup game which is now the most number of matches by a single umpire in the competition. He surpasses Aleem Dar who had 45 matches to his name, a fine achievement indeed.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Curran keeps it full and straight this time, on middle, Suryakumar Yadav drives it down to long on and keeps the strike with a single. Great over for India, 19 runs off it.
12.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and punished! Curran takes pace off and goes into the wicket, Suryakumar Yadav gets this one at a good height and he nails the pull to the left of deep square leg for a boundary.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Bowls it on a back of a length, slower as well, on middle, Rohit Sharma punches it to the right of cover for a single.
12.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! FIFTY FOR ROHIT SHARMA! Back-to-back half-centuries for the Indian skipper. Curran keeps it full but the line is outside off, Rohit Sharma walks across to the off side nice and early. Gets down on one knee and swats it flat and over deep backward square leg for a six.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Full and honing in at the stumps, Suryakumar Yadav flicks it through mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
12.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Extraordinary shot! Curran serves it full and just outside off, Suryakumar Yadav does not have much room to work with but he creates it with his hands. Stays low and opens the bat face to carve it over deep point for a six.
Sam Curran (1-0-6-1) is back on.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Slower and shorter, outside off, Rohit Sharma gets deep in his crease to drag the pull in front of square but the ball sticks in the surface and stays low as well. Rohit fails to get the shot away and toe-ends it on the off side.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Risky! At 91.5 kph by Rashid, full again, on middle, Suryakumar Yadav swings a bit too hard as he looks to go back over the bowler's head. Loses his shape in the process and gets an inside edge that rolls in front of short fine leg for one.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and quicker, on middle, Rohit Sharma looks to go down town but fails to get the elevation and hits it flat and on the bounce to long on for one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Slips in the googly from wide of the crease, fuller and on off, Suryakumar Yadav skips down the track to go inside out but miscues it off the inner half of the bat towards square leg for one.
11.2 overs (2 Runs) Drags the length back and bowls it at the stumps, Suryakumar Yadav goes back and pulls it to the right of long on for a couple of runs.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Serves it on a length, on off, Suryakumar Yadav hangs back and punches it straight to cover.
10.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! High and handsome! Liam Livingstone looks to give the ball air but ends up serving it right in the slot, on off, Rohit Sharma clears his front leg, swings through the line and smokes it back over the bowler's head for a biggie. A six off the last ball spoils what was turning out to be a quiet over from Livingstone.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Livingstone loops it full and on the leg pole, Rohit Sharma changes his stance for the switch hit but hits it along the ground and straight to backward point.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Floats it up now, full and on the pads, Suryakumar Yadav presses forward and wrists it to deep mid-wicket for one more run.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Drops it way too short and slower as well, near the wide tramline on off, Rohit Sharma reaches out and slaps it wide of cover for a run.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Pushes it through, short and sliding onto the pads, Suryakumar Yadav clips it wide of long on for a single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a leg break, short and turning away, on off, Suryakumar Yadav makes room for the cut but ends up chopping it down in front of point.
