India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Guyana National Stadium, Guyana. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
3.2 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
Who comes out now?
3.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! What an introduction into the attack for Axar Patel and he's got the big fish.
2.6 overs (1 Run) The slower bumper now, dug in well short and over the stumps, stays low as well, Jos Buttler gets surprised but manages to direct the pull in front of square leg for a single.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Belted through the off side! A third slower ball on the trot but this is just too short and wide, Jos Buttler gets on top of the bounce and slaps the ball down in front of Ravindra Jadeja at cover for a third boundary in the over.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Just back of a length and angling it across the right-hander, Jos Buttler presses back and forces it away towards cover.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Much better from Arshdeep Singh. Slower one, bowled fuller and around off, Jos Buttler is well early in the drive and gets an inside edge back onto the pads.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's too straight from Arshdeep Singh and easy pickings for Jos Buttler there. Too short and at the hips, Buttler just tickles it down to fine leg and picks up back-to-back boundaries.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! JUST OVER! Pitched up outside the line of off stump, Jos Buttler dances down the track and stays leg side of the ball before swatting it away over a leaping Hardik Pandya at mid off for a boundary.
1.6 overs (1 Run) On a good length and at the pads, Jos Buttler with a flick of the wrist and the ball goes to deep square leg as the batters get one.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slightly streaky and slightly skillful as well from Jos Buttler. A tad fuller in length and around off stump, Buttler gets pegged back but does well to just open the bat face at the last minute to get it past the keeper and towards deep third for four runs.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Good length in the channel around off, Jos Buttler goes back and across before trying to squeeze it out on the off side but can't find the gap at cover-point.
1.3 overs (0 Run) There's that slow nature of the pitch on display again. Pitched up a bit, taking pace off as well, Jos Buttler looks to drive on the up but mistimes it uppishly on the bounce to mid off.
1.2 overs (2 Runs) On a hard length and angled in at the batter, Jos Buttler clips it away neatly behind square leg and picks up a couple of handy runs.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off with a good-length delivery bowling it on a much straighter line at the stumps, Phil Salt gets inside the line and gets it away to deep square leg for a single.
Who will bowl from the other end? It will be Jasprit Bumrah.
0.6 over (1 Run) Off the pads and just five runs come off the first over of the chase. Digs it in a bit short and at the hips, Phil Salt gets tangled up and the ball lobs up off his thigh pad towards short fine leg. They get a leg bye.
0.5 over (0 Run) Good change-up from Arshdeep Singh! Bowls it slower at just 118 kph and full around the off stump, Phil Salt steps up to go big but is well beaten as the ball rolls to the keeper.
0.4 over (1 Run) On a length and at the stumps, swinging back in a bit, Jos Buttler works it away through mid-wicket and picks up a single.
0.3 over (2 Runs) Arshdeep Singh drags the length well back and bowls it at the batter. Jos Buttler is quick to see this and comes down the track before pulling the ball between deep square leg and the man at long leg for a couple of runs.
0.2 over (0 Run) Pitched up around the off stump line and getting it to just nip back in a bit, late as well. Jos Buttler looks to play on the up but is a bit late and gets it off the inner half of the bat onto the leg side.
0.1 over (1 Run) England are up and running right away! Just a hint of swing there from Arshdeep Singh as he bowls it full and shapes it back into the pads. Phil Salt flicks it away to deep square leg and gets off the mark with a single.
