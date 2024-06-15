Batting star Virat Kohli's form will be in the spotlight when India square off against Canada in their final group match of the T20 World Cup 2024. The Rohit Sharma-led side must be hoping that the sky remains clear as there are predictions of rainfall during the game in Florida. India have already made it to the Super Eight stage of the tournament with three consecutive wins. Kohli came into the T20 World Cup after winning Orange Cap, awarded to the top run-getter in an IPL season, but he has failed to carry the same form in the ongoing T20 tournament.

On the other hand, the Indian cricket team will aim to continue its winning streak with another victory on Saturday before entering the Super Eight stage of the tournament.

When will the India vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The India vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Saturday, June 15 (IST).

Where will the India vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The India vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

What time will the India vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The India vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 match will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The India vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The India vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)