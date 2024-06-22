India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
7.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Oh, that kept very low!
7.1 overs (0 Run) Starts off short and gets a bit of extra bounce, on middle and leg, it holds in the surface too. Najmul Hossain Shanto rocks back for the pull but misses as he goes through his shot early and wears it on the body.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Angling across, short and wide on off, Najmul Hossain Shanto slaps it down to deep point for just a single.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Drops it short again, on middle, Tanzid Hasan hangs back and nudges it through mid-wicket for one more run.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Fires it in at the pads again, on a good length, Tanzid Hasan tries to use the pace but fails to do and wears it on the pad.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and at the stumps, Najmul Hossain Shanto steps out to go back over the bowler's head but miscues it off the inside edge to deep backward square leg for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Too straight, short and on the pads, Tanzid Hasan misses the tickle and the ball brushes his pads and rolls wide of short fine leg for a leg bye.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off on a nagging length, on middle and leg, Najmul Hossain Shanto rocks back and pulls it to the left of long on for a single.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Straight and cannoned full in length, in front of the stumps, Tanzid Hasan prods forward and solidly defends it down the deck. End of the mandatory Powerplay. Bangladesh are 43/1.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Goes full this time and it is outside off, Najmul Hossain Shanto reaches out for the drive but gets an outside edge that flies down to deep third for one.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Takes pace off and keeps it full as well, on middle, Najmul Hossain Shanto waits on it and defends it out on the off side.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Hurls it on a back of a length, on off, Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on top of the bounce and pushes it to backward point.
5.2 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Rishabh Pant puts it down! That should have been taken! Jasprit Bumrah has his hands on his head in disbelief. Angling away, on a hard length, zipping through, on off, Tanzid Hasan fiddles at the delivery and gets an outside edge that travels quickly to Rishabh Pant who gets his gloves in the correct position but fails to hang on as the ball comes on faster than he expected. It bursts through his gloves and rolls behind for a single.
5.1 overs (2 Runs) Oh, Bumrah is lucky to get away with that! The ball slips off Bumrah's hand and ends up serving a waist-high full toss, outside off, Tanzid Hasan dabs it wide of point for a couple of runs. The replays indicate that the ball was just above the waist but the umpire thought otherwise.
