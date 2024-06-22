India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Who walks in next?
8.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! c Litton Das b Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
8.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Marks his arrival in some fashion! Short in length and around off, Suryakumar Yadav shuffles inside the line of the ball and helps it aerially over deep fine for a biggie.
Suryakumar Yadav comes in at number 4.
8.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! YOU MISS I HIT! Tanzim Hasan Sakib strikes gold and dismisses Virat Kohli. Tanzim Hasan Sakib charges in from over the wicket, bowls it on a length, and gets it to nip a shade into the batter. Virat Kohli premeditates the shot and tries to stay aggressive. Steps down the track and goes for an expansive drive but misses to connect. The ball sneaks through his inside edge and dismantles the furniture. But a superb knock from Virat Kohli. He departs on 37.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A couple of bounces and over the ropes. Nice shot from Pant! Tossed up on a length, on the stumps, Rishabh Pant skips down the track and hits it across the line over square leg for a boundary.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Dishes out a fuller-length delivery outside off, Virat Kohli gets down on one knee and inside edges the sweep behind square leg for one.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Pitches it on the fifth stump and turns it away from outside off, on a fuller length, Virat Kohli goes fishing at it and tries to drive it through the off side but plays inside the line and the ball beats his outside edge.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Slides it on the off stump line, on a fuller length, Rishabh Pant shovels it down the ground towards long on for one.
7.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side on a length. Pant leaves. Wide signaled.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Virat Kohli whips it to long on for a single.
7.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That's confident Virat in full flow! Drops it right underneath the bat on off, Virat Kohli takes out the front foot, cashes onto this half-volley and spanks it downtown for a six.
7.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! False start from Rishad! Delivers it way beyond the guideline. Wided.
Rishad Hossain has been handed the ball now.
6.6 overs (1 Run) A good tidy over from Mahedi! Just 3 from it. Full and onto the middle stump, Virat Kohli plants his front foot ahead and steers it down to long on for an easy single to retain the strike.
6.5 overs (0 Run) A bit short of a good length, on the top of the middle, Virat Kohli pulls it straight to mid on.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Over the wicket, full and on off, Virat Kohli leans onto the ball and drives it to the off side.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Around the wicket for Pant, delivers on a length, it holds up a bit on the deck and angles on the pads, Rishabh Pant steers it to backward square leg for one.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Full again, in front of the stumps, Virat Kohli strides out and drives it towards long on for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Lands it quite full, and on the stumps, Virat Kohli drives it to mid on.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Virat Kohli gets forward and drives it to widish mid off and gets a single to end the over. End of the mandatory Powerplay. India up and running at 53/1.
5.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Gee, that came right from the sweet spot of the willow! 50 up for India! A bit fuller and on off, Virat Kohli brings the bottom hand into play, swipes it aerially with a flat-bat, and deposits it behind deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Angles it onto the pads, on a fullish length, Rishabh Pant takes a step forward and clips it towards long leg for a single.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Pitches this one on a short length, on the middle and angling on off, Virat Kohli drives it off the back foot towards covers where the fielder fumbles and parries the ball behind to the deep and allows a single.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Bowls it a on a short of a good length, on off, and angling away, Virat Kohli goes deep in the crease and guides it straight to short third.
5.1 overs (2 Runs) Steams in from over the stumps, and delivers it across off on a length, Virat Kohli covers his off-pole, comes in line of the ball and drives it on the up through covers for a brace.
Follow the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 8.3 overs, India are 77/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 today match between India and Bangladesh. Everything related to India and Bangladesh match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Bangladesh live score. Do check for India vs Bangladesh scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.