India vs Bangladesh: T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Who walks in next to bat?
19.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Expertly held by Axar Patel! Except for that error by Rishabh Pant, India's catching has been good in this game.
19.4 overs (0 Run) The ball nearly made contact with the leg pole there! Sees the batter move across a bit does Arshdeep Singh and fires it in, full and around leg, Mahmudullah misses the tickle as the ball sneaks just past the leg stump.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Lands it on a good length, on the off pole, Mahedi Hasan stays leg side of the ball and pats it along the ground to deep point for a single.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Strays on the pads, fuller in length, Mahmudullah swipes it off his pads to deep backward square leg for a single.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls a slower bumper, outside off, Mahmudullah fails to pick the variation and swings for the pull way too early and can only connect with thin air.
19.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Dishes out a full delivery but gets the line wrong as this is way down leg. Wide called by the umpire.
Arshdeep Singh (3-0-26-1) will bowl the final over of the run chase.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bumrah serves it in the corridor of off, on a hard length, Mahedi Hasan waits and uses the pace offered by Bumrah. Steers it with an open bat face and beats deep third to his left for a boundary. Bumrah ends with figures of 4-0-13-2.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Honing in at the stumps, on a good length, Mahedi Hasan keeps it out watchfully on the leg side.
18.4 overs (0 Run) In the channel on off, on a back of a length, Mahedi Hasan is late on the poke as the ball zips past the bat.
Mahedi Hasan is the new batter in.
18.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! STRAIGHT TO THE MAN! Rishad Hossain holes out! Bumrah bends his back and slips in a quick delivery, on a shortish length, on middle, Rishad Hossain backs away again to go through the off side. The ball gets big on him and Rishad gets rushed as well. It comes off the splice of the bat and it goes straight to extra cover where Rohit Sharma makes no mistake. Bumrah gets his second wicket.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Sees the batter back away does Bumrah and follows him with a hard-length delivery, Rishad Hossain ungainly hits it on the bounce to Rohit Sharma at extra cover.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Goes into the deck but the ball comes on slower onto the bat, on off, Mahmudullah drags the pull in front of square on the leg side for one.
17.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Oh boy, Rishad Hossain can bat! Axar floats it up, full and on middle, Rishad Hossain is quick to get down the track and goes down town for a biggie.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Very full, outside off, Rishad Hossain sets himself deep in the crease to heave across the line but fails to connect.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Angles it in again, full and outside off, Mahmudullah swipes it off the inner half of the bat to deep mid-wicket for one more run.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Pulls the length back a it and bowls it around off, Rishad Hossain goes for the slog sweep but mistimes it to deep mid-wicket for one.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Clean as a whistle! Axar errs in length as he serves it right in the slot, on off, Rishad Hossain clears his front leg and tonks it over long off for half a dozen.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Darts in an arm ball, full and on off, Mahmudullah miscues the slog to long on for a single.
Axar Patel (1-0-11-0) is back into the attack. Also, the Umpire has given a first warning to India for not starting the next over within 60 seconds.
16.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Good strike! Arshdeep bangs in a bumper, on off but it does not trouble the tall Rishad Hossain. Rishad gets on his toes and nails the pull over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
16.5 overs (1 Run) This is bowled into the wicket by Arshdeep, outside off, Mahmudullah gets on his toes and waits for the ball to arrive before slapping it wide of deep cover for a single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Slower and it is fuller as well, outside off, Rishad Hossain shapes up to go big on the off side but gets an outside edge that goes down to deep third for one.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cleverly done! Bowls it on a back of length, going across, on off, Rishad Hossain waits on it and steers it past backward point for a boundary.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! At pace, on a length and slanting away, outside off, Rishad Hossain pokes at the delivery and gets beaten on the outside edge.
Rishad Hossain is in at number 8.
16.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! As easy as you like! Arshdeep Singh gets into the wickets column now! Rolls his fingers over the ball as he comes in from over the wicket and bowls it full, angling across, Jaker Ali tries to go back over the bowler's head but fails to pick the slower one. Goes through his shot early and miscues it in the air towards deep mid-wicket. Virat Kohli runs in a few steps off the ropes and does the rest. This is turning out to be a precarious situation for Bangladesh.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Attempts the yorker but it comes out as a low full toss, on middle and leg, Jaker Ali swats it without much timing to deep square leg for one.
15.5 overs (0 Run) So nearly dragged it back onto the stumps! Hits the deck hard and keeps it closer to the off-stump line, Jaker Ali pushes at it tentatively and gets an inside edge that dribbles past the stumps.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Bends his back and digs in a sharp bumper, at the helmet of the batter, Jaker Ali gets inside the line and tries to use the pace but misses out.
Jaker Ali is the new batter in.
15.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! IN THE AIR AND TAKEN! Najmul Hossain Shanto's vigil comes to an end! Bumrah stays over the wicket for the left-hander and does not offer any pace on it, on a good length, outside off, Najmul Hossain Shanto swings to go across the line while staying deep in the crease. Gets a thickish h outside edge that flies straight down the throat of Arshdeep Singh at deep third who takes it to his right. Bumrah has his first wicket of the game.
15.2 overs (1 Run) This is much fuller from Bumrah, in the channel on off, Mahmudullah gets half-forward to defend but gets an outside edge that goes down to deep third for a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Charges in from over the wicket and zones it in around the off-stump line, on a back of a length, Mahmudullah hops back and defends it out on the off side.
Match Reports
After 20.0 overs, Bangladesh, chasing a target of 197, are 146/8.