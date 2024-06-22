India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
We are back for Bangladesh's reply.
... THE RUN CHASE ...
Right then, India will be happy with where they are at this stage in the game. Rohit Sharma will be confident enough that his bowlers can get the job done here. On the other hand, Bangladesh's top order has struggled but if they want to gun down this total, they will have to start well. Can Najmul Hossain Shanto and Co. rise to the occasion? Back in a bit to find out.
Hardik Pandya is up for a flash interview. He thinks the wicket is at par and 196 is a very good score at this track. On his partnership with Shivam Dube, he said Dube did pretty well to recover and took down the spinners when both were settled well to open their arms. Adds it got a bit slower toward the back end. Adds that some balls were sticking and says they need to bowl well with disciplined lines and lengths.
As for Bangladesh, they will feel that they gave away 20-25 runs too many. They started with spin from both ends and the plan did not start well as they would have liked. Although Shakib Al Hasan was able to see the back of the Indian skipper, they were not able to stem the flow of runs. Tanzim Hasan Sakib's twin blows lifted the spirits up in the Bangladesh camp and soon Rishad Hossain got into the wickets column. This allowed Bangladesh to claw their way back and were able to choke the boundaries. However, in the back end of their innings, they missed the mark quite a few times and were punished by the Indian batters.
Hardik Pandya has given India the desired finishing kick, helping them get to a total they will be comfortable with. 76 runs came off the last 6 overs for India to end up with 196, the highest total in T20Is at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. After being inserted to bat first, India were off to a brisk start with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli taking their chances early on. Rohit fell on 23, but Kohli continued playing his shots even after the Powerplay. Against the run of play, India lost Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in quick succession, which pegged them back. Rishabh Pant took his time before taking the bowlers on but perished just as he was looking good. Sensing the need to regain momentum, Hardik Pandya took the initiative, and Shivam Dube soon followed suit as boundaries began to flow from both ends. Dube could not bat through but Hardik did and played a real blinder to take India past 190.
19.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crucial, crucial boundary to end the first innings. Hardik Pandya gets to his 50 as well. Also, this is the highest score at this venue in this format. Mustafizur Rahman delivers an overpitched delivery outside off, Hardik Pandya is deep into the crease. He frees his arms and slashes hard at it and manages to squeeze it past the right of short third for a boundary. India finish at 196/5.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! This time he brings the angle a bit closer, but keeps it outside off, on a fuller length, Hardik Pandya goes for a big shot across leg but misses.
19.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! He has looked off-color, Mustafizur! At 135 kph, slanting wide across off, and beyond the wide guideline. Wided.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gets it fine! Mustafizur misses his mark, serves a low full toss and outside off, Hardik Pandya swings the bat very hard and gets a thickish outside edge that bullets past the diving short third fielder for a boundary.
19.4 overs (3 Runs) NO BALL! Two is the call and they will get it easily. Oh, wait! Mustafizur has overstepped here and the umpire signals for a No Ball. Yorks it outside off, Hardik Pandya is rooted deep in the crease and shovels it towards deep covers for a brace. Free Hit coming up.
19.3 overs (1 Run) On the top of off, angling back into the southpaw, on a shortish length, Axar Patel pulls it over mid-wicket on a single bounce for another run.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Short again, angling across off, Hardik Pandya stands tall and slaps it to deep covers for one.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short third in place and he gets it through! Good length, and outside off, Hardik Pandya swings hard across the line to hoist it over the leg side, but gets a thickish outside edge that flies past the left of short third for a boundary.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Bangs it short and on the top of off, Axar Patel arches back and looks to ramp it over short third but misses to connect.
18.5 overs (1 Run) A low full toss outside off, Hardik Pandya swings it hard but miscues it to mid off and runs a quick single. The fielder from long off runs in and restricts to just a single.
18.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hardik says Thank You! Back-of-the-hand slower one, on a length and outside off, Hardik Pandya waits for the ball to arrive and pulls it well over deep mid-wicket for a huge six.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! He has been good with his variations! Cannons a short-pitched delivery, skidding through quickly from outside off, Hardik Pandya looks for an upper cut but misses.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Drops it short in length, angling on off, Axar Patel slashes it on the up for a single towards deep extra cover.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Across off on a hard length, Axar Patel tries to cut it away off the back foot but gets beaten as the ball keeps a bit low.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, turning away, Hardik Pandya is beaten on the outside edge.
17.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Poor delivery and rightly punished! Serves a juicy half volley on the off stump, Hardik Pandya clears the front leg and thumps downtown off the middle of the willow for a six.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) Flighted leg-break on a short length, outside off, Hardik Pandya goes on the back foot and cuts it through covers for a brace.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, around off at 94 kph, Axar Patel swings across and gets it off the inside half of the bat to the left of deep mid-wicket for a run.
Axar Patel is the new man in.
17.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED'EM! Good comeback from Rishad and Shivam Dube departs on 34. Rishad Hossain bowls that conventional leggie, and drops it very full, right in front of the middle stump. Shivam Dube clears his front leg, tries to stay aggressive and attempts to go on an aerial route over the leg side again, but he tries to hit it too hard and swings across for a slog but doesn't connect as the ball spins in to go past the inside edge and breaks into the stumps. Second wicket for Rishad Hossain.
17.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! He is in the groove now! Dragged length, around off, Shivam Dube reads it well and goes back quickly before pulling it over deep mid-wicket for a powerful six.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Half-tracker outside off, Hardik Pandya cuts it hard but finds the fielder at cover. 9 runs from this over.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Short and on the stumps line, Shivam Dube drags it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
16.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Go fetch that, says Dube! That's a massive hit. Shakib serves a friendly delivery right into the slot outside off, Shivam Dube clears his front foot and powers it downtown for a six.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a good length, nipping back in a bit on off, Hardik Pandya plays it close to the body and dabs it towards deep third for a single.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on the stumps, Hardik Pandya takes the front foot ahead and presents the full face of the bat, back to the bowler.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Short in length, around off, Shivam Dube stands tall and goes for an expansive shot over covers but slices it up in the air down to deep third. The ball lands on a couple of bounces ahead of the deep third fielder. Single taken.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Slightly short in length, and around off, Shivam Dube rocks back quickly and slams it through covers for a single to end the over. A good couple of overs for India. 12 fetched from this one.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Drop and run! Slower through the air, full and on off, Hardik Pandya watches it alertly and leans ahead in the line to ease it past cover-point for a single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Too full and in front of the middle, Shivam Dube leans and drives it along the grass for a single towards long on.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is brute force! Quicker one at 94 kph, short and outside off, Shivam Dube skips down the track and pulls it mercilessly over deep mid-wicket for a mammoth six.
15.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Turns it down the leg side. Shivam Dube goes for another sweep but misses. Wide given.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Goes a bit fuller this time but keeps it outside off, Shivam Dube sits on his knee and slogs it across towards deep mid-wicket for a brace.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Shakib drops it on a fuller length, keeps it straight and outside off, Shivam Dube cuts it straight to point.
Match Reports
- India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, India are 196/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 today match between India and Bangladesh. Everything related to India and Bangladesh match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Bangladesh live score. Do check for India vs Bangladesh scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.