14.6 overs (0 Run) Bangs it short and on the stumps, Najmul Hossain Shanto swivels and is a bit early on the pull shot. He misses to connect and wears it on the side of the helmet grill. The ball trickles to the short third region. A mandatory concussion for the Bangladeshi skipper as the physio runs in to check him up. He looks fine to continue.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Takes pace off and bowls it on a back of a length, Mahmudullah punches it past the non-striker and gets to the other end.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice placement from the veteran! Hardik Pandya bowls it away from the batter, outside off and on a length, it skids through as well, Mahmudullah is in an upright position and simply places the ball using the pace and gets it through the vacant backward point region for a boundary.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Sprays it on the pads following the batter on a length, on the leg side, Najmul Hossain Shanto fails to flick it and wears it on the front pad. The ball rolls towards the backward point region for a leg bye.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Hits the hard length does Hardik, outside off, Mahmudullah covers his off-pole, gets a bit closer to the line but enough away to pull it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Hardik bowls it straight and on the middle, on a good length, Najmul Hossain Shanto swivels and pulls it hard towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
13.6 overs (1 Run) 100 up for Bangladesh. A shorter googly around leg, Najmul Hossain Shanto hangs back and flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) A leg-break on a length, Mahmudullah shuffles and steers it to mid-wicket for one.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Another peach of a delivery from Kuldeep! Dishes out a deceptive googly and turns it away from the off stump line. Mahmudullah doesn't expect the ball to turn away as he plays for a straighter delivery and plays it inside the line and gets beaten on the outside edge.
Mahmudullah makes his way out to the centre.
13.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! IN THE AIR AND TAKEN! Kuldeep strikes gold again and gets his third! Shakib Al Hasan is livid and understandably! Kuldeep tosses this up and around off, Shakib Al Hasan gets on his front foot and goes to clear the long on fence but he tries to hit it too hard and loses his shape in the process. As a result, he slices it off the willow, up in the air towards Rohit Sharma at covers who runs backwards a few yards and takes a fine catch.
13.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Launched down the ground! Kuldeep loops it up but gives too much air, full and on middle, Shakib Al Hasan skips down the track and pumps it back over the bowler's head for a biggie.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Serves it short and near the wide guideline on off, Najmul Hossain Shanto reaches out and plays it with the turn to deep cover for a single.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gets it away! Short and outside off, Shakib Al Hasan gets the desired width and throws his hands at it, gets a thickish outside edge instead that flies between short third and backward point for a boundary.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter again, outside off, Shakib Al Hasan gets beaten on the outside edge.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Fires it in on a nagging length, around off, Najmul Hossain Shanto punches it down to long on for a single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Darts in on the pads, Najmul Hossain Shanto fails to flick it away and wears it on the front pad.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Flattens the trajectory this time, outside off, Najmul Hossain Shanto leaves it alone.
12.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pulled away gleefully! Jadeja lands it short and on the middle stump, Najmul Hossain Shanto quickly goes back and across before pulling it over deep square leg for a six.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length and drifting on the leg stump line, Najmul Hossain Shanto eases it down to long on for one.
11.5 overs (2 Runs) Good running there! Slides it on the middle stump and bowls full in length, Najmul Hossain Shanto reverse sweeps it through the backward point region and gets a double.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, Shakib Al Hasan works it to short third and takes a quick single to open his account.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Leg-break on the stumps, Shakib Al Hasan looks to hit it to the leg side but gets a leading edge to the right of cover.
11.2 overs (0 Run) A googly on a shortish length, on off, Shakib Al Hasan blocks it.
Shakib Al Hasan walks out to bat now.
11.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! A confident appeal from Kuldeep Yadav and up goes the finger of the umpire. Towhid Hridoy after a chat with his partner challenges the decision. Kuldeep delivers it full and the wind helps the ball to drift slightly on the middle stump line, Towhid Hridoy shuffles a bit on off and sits down for a sweep shot. He plays down the wrong line and gets beaten on the inside edge. The ball pings his front pad. UltraEdge shows there's no nick and the Ball Tracking confirms that the ball is in line and hitting the middle stump. The man in form, Towhid Hridoy departs cheaply and Kuldeep Yadav continues to dominate. Bangladesh have now lost both their reviews.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Nice drop and run. Delivers a good-length delivery outside off, Towhid Hridoy covers his stumps and dabs it with soft hands in front of short third and gets a single to end the over.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Drifts it outside off from around the wicket, keeps it short, Najmul Hossain Shanto cuts it to sweeper covers for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Around the wicket now, short and on off, Towhid Hridoy pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Short and quick again from Jadeja, outside off, Najmul Hossain Shanto cuts it square to cover-point for one.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slapped away! Short and well outside off, Najmul Hossain Shanto goes into the crease on the back foot and punches it through covers for a boundary.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Jadeja comes from around the wicket, and drops it short and on off, Towhid Hridoy nudges it to square leg for one.
