India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Slips it on the pads, on a nagging length, Shivam Dube works it behind square on the leg side for a single to keep the strike.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Drifting away, fuller and on off, Hardik Pandya knocks it down to long off and rotates the strike.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and punished! A six followed by a four and this is just the over India needed to get the momentum back into their innings. A real rank-hop, wide on off, Hardik Pandya hangs back and slaps it between cover and long off for a boundary.
14.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Asking to be hit and Hardik Pandya obliges! This sits up to be hit by Mahedi, way too short and wide on off, Hardik Pandya does not miss out and smashes it over wide long off for a biggie.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Coming in with the angle, short and on middle, punched down to long on with a straight bat by Dube for one.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Bowls it right up to the batter, outside off, Hardik Pandya goes for a hack across the line but miscues it down to long on for a single.
Mahedi Hasan (3-0-14-0) is back for his spell's final over.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Into the wicket and a touch slower, over middle, Hardik Pandya rides the bounce well and rolls his wrists to pull it along the carpet to deep mid-wicket for a run. 15 balls since the last boundary for India.
13.5 overs (1 Run) At 136.9 kph, slanting in, on a nagging length, on off, Shivam Dube stays back and tucks it wide of mid-wicket for just a single.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Angles it away from the right-hander, on a back of a length, outside off, Hardik Pandya uses the angle to steer it past backward point for one. This is turning out to be a good quiet phase for Bangladesh.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Hits the deck hard again, over middle, Hardik Pandya watchfully nudges it from the crease to mid-wicket.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Bends his back and hurls a bumper at the body of the batter, Shivam Dube gets into a bit of a tangle and mistimes the pull in front of square leg for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Bangs it on a hard length, at the batter, Hardik Pandya waits on it and glides it down to deep third with an open bat face for a single.
Mustafizur Rahman (2-0-25-0) is back into the attack. He replaces Rishad Hossain.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Goes wide of the crease on that around-the-wicket angle and lands it a bit fuller, outside off, Shivam Dube hangs back and pats it to cover. Another tidy over from Mahmudullah.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Much quicker this time at 93.7 kph, on a nagging length, Hardik Pandya works it away off his pads to deep square leg to turn the strike over.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Way too short and width as well, on off, Shivam Dube hammers it in front of square on the off side to deep cover for one.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Serves it flat and short, it keeps a bit low, on off, Shivam Dube goes on the back foot and chops it down to backward point.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Drops it short and it is outside off, Hardik Pandya rocks back and cuts it along the ground to deep point for a single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Slanting in, full and on middle, Shivam Dube clips it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
12.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Comes from around the wicket but errs in line does Mahmudullah as he slips it down leg for a wide.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Turning into the pads, Shivam Dube flicks this full delivery with the turn to deep mid-wicket for one more run.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Offers width on off, full in length, Hardik Pandya reaches out in front and drives it firmly towards cover. The fielder fails to stop it cleanly and parries it away for a single.
Hardik Pandya is in at number 6 for India.
11.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! STRAIGHT TO THE FIELDER! Rishad Hossain has the last laugh! Rishad floats it up again and keeps it full, on middle, Rishabh Pant pulls out the reverse sweep but the ball is a bit too full for him to play that shot. Fails to get the elevation on it and hits it flat and straight to short third. Tanzim Hasan Sakib makes no mistake there as he reverse-cups it near his face. And as they say, sometimes the strength becomes the weakness. This is the second time that Pant has been dismissed against a leggie playing that reverse sweep. But a fine innings from him as he provided the requisite boost to the scoring rate.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! More runs! Strays on the pads, full as well, Rishabh Pant gets inside the line and sweeps it well wide of deep backward square leg for a boundary.
11.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 100 comes up for India with a Rishabh Pant special! Rishad offers flight, full and turning in, on middle and leg, Rishabh Pant shimmies down the track and although the bottom hand comes off, he gets more than enough on it to clear wide long for half a dozen.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up but the line is around the pads, on a length, Shivam Dube tickles it wide of short fine leg for a single.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Keeps it full and on off and middle, Rishabh Pant drives it crisply but can't get it past the man at cover. A good start to the second half for India, 14 runs off the over.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor delivery and these are easy pickings! Mustafizur Rahman yet to get his radar right in the 11 balls he has bowled so far. Slips in a low full toss, at the pads, Rishabh Pant does not miss out as he helps it down to the vacant fine leg region for a boundary.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Pace on this time and it is on a hard length, on off, Rishabh Pant punches it from the crease to cover.
10.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pant picked the bones out of that! Mustafizur rolls the fingers over the ball and bowls it on a length, right in the arc, on off, Rishabh Pant picks it up nice and early. Stays low to make the connection and swats it with the wind over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Takes pace off and pulls the length back as well, at the stumps, Rishabh Pant waits on it and checks his shot to dab it down to backward point.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Width offered and Pant cashes in! He steams in from over the wicket and slants it across the left-hander, full and outside off, Rishabh Pant latches onto the width as he gets forward and drills it between cover and mid off for a boundary.
