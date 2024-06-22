India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) On the back of a length, and outside off, Tanzid Hasan punches it to deep covers for a single.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Good length around leg, Tanzid Hasan punches it down to mid on off the back foot.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Sprays it onto the pads, on a fullish length, Najmul Hossain Shanto flicks it to deep square leg for one.
4.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down leg, Najmul Hossain Shanto fails to connect the flick shot. Wide given.
Najmul Hossain Shanto walks in at number 3.
4.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! IN THE AIR AND TAKEN! Good comeback from Hardik and India get the first breakthrough! Litton Das will be distraught! Hardik takes pace off and bowls a good-length delivery outside off. Litton Das shuffles way outside off, half-squats at it and does not go through with the pull shot. He slices the pull shot only as far as Suryakumar Yadav patrolling the deep square leg fence, who runs across to his left and dives in front to take a safe catch. Hardik strikes in his first over.
4.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pulled away neatly! Good length, on the top of off, Litton Das stands tall, creates a strong base for him, and pulls it on the up and gets it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Sees the batter advancing down the track, Hardik delivers it closer to the batter and cramps him for room on the leg stump line, Tanzid Hasan looks to work it away on the leg side but gets an inside edge onto the pads and it rolls to the off side for a single.
4.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! False start from Hardik! Bangs it short and it flies over the batter's head for a wide.
Hardik Pandya comes into the attack now.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice placement! Axar Patel changes the angle and comes from around the wicket. Delivers on a very full length, around off, Litton Das sits on his knee and sweeps it to perfection beating the diving square leg fielder to his right for a boundary. Bangladesh off to a steady start.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Tanzid Hasan drives it with soft hands down to long on for one.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Slows it on a fuller length, at the stumps, Litton Das moves away from the line of the ball and drives it through mid off for a single.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up full and on leg, Tanzid Hasan flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Bowls it short in length, and outside off, Tanzid Hasan reads it early, transfers the weight quickly on the back foot and pulls it well wide of deep mid-wicket for four more.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Over the wicket, full and outside off, Tanzid Hasan looks to shovel it out but misses.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Tanzid Hasan cuts it to deep point for a single.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Hits the hard length, on off, Tanzid Hasan defends it to covers.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good-length delivery outside off, Tanzid Hasan hangs back and attempts to cut it away but gets it off the bottom half of the bat into the turf and the ball bounces over a leaping Virat Kohli at second slip and races away for a boundary.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Around off and shaping away from the batter, Tanzid Hasan presses ahead and defends it to mid off.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Shade short and moving away from outside off, Tanzid Hasan goes for a cut shot but misses.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot! Fuller and swinging away from outside off, Tanzid Hasan gets the desired width, shimmies down the track and drives it uppishly past Ravindra Jadeja stationed at point.
1.6 overs (0 Run) An appeal for caught behind but just for a brief moment. Jasprit Bumrah lands it on a good length, outside the off-stump line, Litton Das pokes at it and gets beaten on the outside edge. Rishabh Pant collects the ball just a few inches above the grass diving forward.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Swings it away on a fuller length, outside off. Litton Das doesn't move his feet at all and goes for an expansive drive through covers but gets beaten on the outside edge.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Bowls it on a good length, angling on the middle and leg to the right-hander, Litton Das closes the bat's face a bit early trying to flick it away through the leg side, and gets it off the outside half of the bat to the bowler.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller this time, on the middle and leg corridor, Tanzid Hasan prods ahead and steers it to deep backward square leg for one.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Stays over the wicket, bowls it on a good length, outside off and gets a bit of more bounce, Litton Das adjusts the shot and manages it to dab it past backward point for a single.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Bumrah starts from over the wicket, and delivers it on the money straight away! Full and angling on off, Litton Das covers the off stump and dabs it to backward point.
Who will bowl from the other end? It will be Jasprit Bumrah.
0.6 over (0 Run) Bowls a tight line and length, closer to the off-pole. Tanzid Hasan hops on the back foot to knock it to the off side but gets it off the toe-end of the bat and rolls behind towards Pant who makes a sharp stop moving away to his left. First over done, 5 runs from it.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary of the chase! Short and wide of off with an away movement, Tanzid Hasan clears the inner ring off the back foot cutting it square over the leaping point fielder for a boundary.
0.4 over (0 Run) Swings it away again, full and outside off, Tanzid Hasan eases it in front of covers on the front foot.
0.3 over (0 Run) Beaten! Another conventional outswinger on a fullish length, outside off, Tanzid Hasan goes to poke at it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
0.2 over (0 Run) Swings away from the left-hander on a length, outside off, Tanzid Hasan watches the ball closely and decides not to offer any shot at it.
0.1 over (1 Run) Litton Das is off the mark with a single! Arshdeep Singh lands it on a good length, tailing into the batter on the pads, Litton Das flicks it towards deep backward square leg for one.
Follow the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.1 overs, Bangladesh, chasing a target of 197, are 40/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 today match between India and Bangladesh. Everything related to India and Bangladesh match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Bangladesh live score. Do check for India vs Bangladesh scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.