India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Who walks next to bat?
3.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! Shakib Al Hasan fights back to get rid of the Indian skipper!
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Lands it on a nagging length, on the off pole, Rohit Sharma lets the ball come to him and glides it wide of short third with an open bat face for a boundary.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Compensates by dragging the length back and it skids off the deck, outside the line of leg, Rohit Sharma rocks back for the pull but gets beaten on the inside edge and wears it on the back thigh.
3.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Excellent use of the feet and this has gone many a mile! Shakib Al Hasan floats it up, full and on middle and leg, Rohit Sharma puts the dancing shoes on and gets to the pitch of the ball. Launches it way over long on for a biggie.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Tucks the batter up for room and delivers it on a back of a length, on middle, Virat Kohli shapes up to tuck it across the line but gets a soft leading edge and the ball drops beside the pitch on the off side.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Pulls the length back and this is much closer to the off-stump line, the ball pings off Kohli's bat as he punches it hard but picks out the man at cover-point.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smeared away! Tanzim serves it full and sliding on the pads, Virat Kohli uses the angle to his advantage and the bottom hand comes into play again. Whips it through square leg for a boundary.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a short of a good length, around off, Virat Kohli stays back and dabs it with a high elbow to backward point.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Hits the deck hard and bowls it over middle, Rohit Sharma gets on his toes and nudges it with soft hands wide of mid-wicket. A bit of confusion for the run but the single was always on and they made it.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Steams in from over the wicket and bowls it at 138.4 kph, angling in on the pads, on a back of a length, Virat Kohli hangs back and glances it down to fine leg for a single.
Tanzim Hasan Sakib replaces Mahedi Hasan.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Spears it in, full and slanting in, on middle, Virat Kohli drives it down to long on for a single. An expensive start by Shakib, 15 runs off his first over.
1.5 overs (2 Runs) Pushes it through, short and on middle, Virat Kohli makes room to thrash it through the off side but swings a bit too hard. Gets an outside edge that goes wide of short third for a couple of runs.
1.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Stand and deliver! Shakib Al Hasan gives the ball air but serves it right in the slot, full and on middle, Virat Kohli waits for the ball to arrive and brings his bottom hand into play. Thumps it over wide long on for a biggie.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Loops it up again, full and on off and middle, Rohit Sharma flicks it through square leg and rotates the strike.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! More in control this time was the Indian skipper! Shakib tosses it up but gets the line wrong as this is on the pads, full in length, Rohit Sharma gets down and sweeps it up and over backward square leg for a boundary.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with a flighted delivery from around the wicket, full and on off, Virat Kohli eases it down to long off and gets to the other end.
Spin from both ends. Bangladeshi veteran, Shakib Al Hasan to bowl the second over.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Not in control but Rohit Sharma has his first boundary! Mahedi bowls it flat and short, attacking the stumps, Rohit Sharma gets down for the paddle sweep but gets a top edge that goes over the keeper and goes well wide of short fine leg for a boundary.
0.5 over (1 Run) A yes-no situation and a clean pick-up would have made things interesting! Offers flight again but it is full and on the pads, Virat Kohli turns it wide of mid-wicket. The two batters hesitate and wait for the ball to go past the fielder at mid-wicket. Mahmudullah dives but fails to pick it up cleanly, allowing the batters to eventually cross over.
0.4 over (0 Run) Floats it up and it is a touch slower as well, full and turning into the pads, Virat Kohli clips it off his pads but the fielder at mid-wicket makes a good diving stop to his right.
0.3 over (1 Run) Sees the batter back away but Mahedi holds his line and length. Serves it on a nagging length and it skids through, on middle and leg, Rohit knocks it along the ground to long on for a single.
0.2 over (0 Run) Drags the length back and bowls it around middle, Rohit Sharma stays back and nudges it to mid-wicket.
0.1 over (2 Runs) Rohit Sharma takes the aerial route straightaway! Tosses it up does Mahedi Hasan, full and on off, Rohit Sharma presses forward and lofts it with a straight bat over mid off for a couple of runs. India are up and running!
Done with the pre-match formalities and now it's time for the action to begin! It's a pleasant day at North Sound, Antigua, with the sun shining to its glory along with a good breeze around as well. The two Umpires make their way out to the middle. Out stride the two vastly experienced openers of India, skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli with the former taking the guard, and will face spin first up. Mahedi Hasan will get the proceedings underway with the ball for Bangladesh. The countdown finishes, and here we go...
We are just a few moments away from this clash to commence at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. But before that, the two sets of players line up for their respective national anthems followed by the match officials. It will be Bangladesh's first, followed by the national anthem of India.
Ravindra Jadeja is in for a chat. He says that he is loving his time here in the Caribbean. Adds that pitches in New York suited the bowlers, but the conditions here in West Indies allow batters to get themselves in and score runs. Feels that they need to bowl while keeping in mind the wind factor and choose ends accordingly. Tells that in T20 cricket, small cameos play a big part and he tries to use his experience in the middle. Further says that he is not worried about his form and if he can score at a good strike rate, it is going to help the team.
The captain of India, Rohit Sharma says that they were looking to bat first, so they got what they wanted. Adds that they now need to put up a good show with the bat. Reckons that it looks like a good wicket but it all depends on how much the sun beats and slows the surface down. Feels that it is important to assess as quickly as possible, which they have done well so far. Informs that they are playing the same team as the last game. Tells that it is important to turn up well for every game and not worry about what lies ahead.
Najmul Hossain Shanto, the skipper of Bangladesh elects to bowl first and says they plan to restrict the opposition to a low total. Says it is a good opportunity for them and they have played some good cricket and also aim to continue with the form. He adds that they know the conditions well and says it's a good wicket. Also adds that wind will be a factor and feels 150-160 would be a good total. Informs that they have one change with Jaker Ali coming in for Taskin Ahmed.
Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (WK), Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali (In for Taskin Ahmed), Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.
India (Unchanged Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.
TOSS - The flip of the coin lands in the favour of Najmul Hossain Shanto and Bangladesh have opted to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Sunil Gavaskar and Harsha Bhogle are at the 22 yards. Harsha Bhogle begins and says it is a bit warm out there but a very strong breeze is blowing across the ground which will help the ball to sail away if hit with the wind. Mentions the dimensions by saying it is 61 meters and 67 meters at the square. Sunil Gavaskar joins him and says this looks like a pretty good track to bat on and the batters will enjoy playing their strokes. Also adds that wrist spinners will get more help as compared to the finger spinners and reckons it is a 180 kind of surface. Ends up by saying the captain winning the toss must bowl first.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, face a quick turnaround after losing to Australia in their Super 8 campaign opener. Tanzim Hasan Sakib has led the charge in the pace department while leggie Rishad Hossain has also delivered the goods with the ball. In terms of batting, Towhid Hridoy has been the shining light, but a collective effort will be crucial to their chances in this clash. Having played in Antigua before, Najmul Hossain Shanto and his men will have a fair idea of the conditions. Can Bangladesh spring a surprise? Or will the Indian juggernaut continue to roll on? Let's find out. Toss and team news coming up in a bit.
India, along with South Africa and Australia, are unbeaten so far and look poised to progress to the semi-finals. Although Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have not performed up to expectations, Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant have put their hands up at crucial junctures in the competition. On the bowling front, Jasprit Bumrah has been at the top of his game, supported superbly by the rest of the attack in what has been a dominant bowling performance from the Men in Blue so far. All in all, India look like a well-oiled unit and seem to have the right balance to perform in the Caribbean conditions.
Hello and welcome everyone! We are here in Antigua at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium for another exciting all-Asian clash in Group 1 as Bangladesh and India go head-to-head. Fresh from their victory over Afghanistan, India will be looking to move closer to the semi-finals with another win, while a loss for Bangladesh could push them to the brink of elimination. Although Bangladesh have come close to beating India in the past, they are yet to do so in their four previous meetings in Men's T20 World Cups. With their tournament lives on the line, they will need to rewrite history here in Antigua.
... MATCH DAY ...
Follow the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 3.4 overs, India are 39/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 today match between India and Bangladesh. Everything related to India and Bangladesh match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Bangladesh live score. Do check for India vs Bangladesh scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.