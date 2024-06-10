Team India made history after their thrilling six-run win over Pakistan in their high-octane ICC T20 World Cup clash, becoming the team to have defended the lowest total ever in the tournament's history. In the match, India managed to defend the target of 120 runs, restricting Pakistan to 113/7 at the completion of their 20 overs. Tied with Sri Lanka defending 120 runs against New Zealand by bundling them out for 60 runs in the 2014 T20 World Cup, India has defended the lowest total ever in the tournament history.

Also, India has outdone themselves, successfully defending their lowest total in T20I cricket. Previously, the lowest total defended successfully by India in T20Is was a target of 139 runs against Zimbabwe in 2016, restricting them to 135/6 and winning by three runs.

With this, India has secured their seventh win over Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup, having lost just one game, back in the 2021 edition at UAE by 10 wickets.

After winning this thriller, India is at the top of Group A with two wins in two games and four points. Pakistan is in fourth place, having lost both their games to the USA and India. Their knockout stage chances look slim.

Coming to the match, Pakistan won the toss and put India to bat first. However, the Indian batters did not get things going for them at this tough surface as star openers Virat Kohli (4) and Rohit Sharma (13) failed to score big. Rishabh Pant (42 in 31 balls, with six fours) seemed to be playing on a different pitch and had useful partnerships with Axar Patel (20 in 18 balls, with two fours and a six) and Suryakumar Yadav (seven in eight balls, with a four). However, the lower middle order crumbled under the pressure of scoring runs on such a tough pitch and India could make just 119 in 19 overs.

Haris Rauf (3/21) and Naseem Shah (3/21) were the top bowlers for Pakistan. Mohammed Amir got two scalps while Shaheen Shah Afridi got one.

In the run-chase, Pakistan took a more measured approach and Mohammed Rizwan (31 in 44 balls, with a four and six) held one end steady. However, Bumrah (3/14) and Hardik Pandya (2/24) got crucial wickets of skipper Babar Azam (13), Fakhar Zaman (13), Shadab Khan (4), Iftikhar Ahmed (5) as well, which kept the pressure intact on Pakistan. With 18 runs needed in final over, Naseem Shah (10*) tried to win it for Pakistan, however, Arshdeep Singh (1/31) made sure Pakistan fell short by six runs.

Bumrah secured the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning spell.

