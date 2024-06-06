After Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed discontent over the team staying far away from the ground, the International Cricket Board (ICC) changed the hotel location of the Pakistan team according to Geo New sources. According to Geo News sources, Naqvi contacted ICC, expressed dissatisfaction and convinced the World Cup management team to change the location of the Pakistan team's hotel. After the PCB chief's intervention, Pakistan will now stay just five minutes away from the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. According to Geo News sources earlier the hotel was 90 minutes away from the venue.

The Men in Green are set to play their two Group A clashes at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium against India and Canada on June 9 and June 11 respectively.

The Rohit Sharma-led team are on a quest to lift their first T20 World Cup title since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007.

India began their series on a winning note against Ireland on Wednesday. The Men in Blue produced an all-rounded performance to pull off a dominant 8-wicket win.

Pakistan will begin their campaign against the co-hosts the USA on Thursday in Dallas. In the previous edition of the tournament, India edged out their neighbours following the heroics of Virat Kohli.

India and Pakistan have faced each other seven times since the inception of the tournament. The Men in Blue have prevailed over their arch-rival five times, lost one and tied one game.

Both teams will write a new chapter in their rivalry on Sunday in New York.

India T20 World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

Pakistan T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.