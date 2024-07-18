The International Cricket Council suffered losses of around USD 20 million (Rs 167 crore) for hosting the T20 World Cup 2024 games in the USA, according to a report by PTI. The report claimed that it will be one of the major topics of discussion during the ICC Annual Conference starting on Friday in Colombo. While the topic is not part of the nine-point agenda of the Annual General Meeting (AGM), the report said that it will be discussed as a "post-event report". A major part of the tournament was hosted in USA including the much-anticipated match between India and Pakistan that took place in New York.

Another major topic that will be discussion during the AGM is BCCI secretary Jay Shah replacing Greg Barclay as the ICC chairman. According to the PTI report, an ICC source said that one of the main areas of interest for everyone at the ICC is when Shah takes over the reins of the world body.

"It is not about how but when, as he still has one year left as BCCI secretary before his cooling off period in Indian board starts in 2025 as per constitution. However, if he has to take over in 2025, then Barclay can't complete his third term of two years from December 2024 to December 2026," the ICC source said.

"There is a school of thought that what if ICC's chairmanship term changes from three terms of two years each to two terms of three years, so the cumulative term can remain six years."

It is widely believed that if Barclay's current term becomes three years, then Shah can complete his six years as BCCI secretary and take over as ICC chairman in 2025 for three years when he will be in cooling off in BCCI. Then in 2028, he can come back and take over as board president.

