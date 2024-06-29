Cometh the hour, cometh Rohit Sharma. The Indian skipper has stepped up when it has mattered most, with consecutive fifties against Australia and England, guiding India to the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup. However, Rohit has gained appraisal for not just his batting, but also his measured captaincy. After high praise from India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, now former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has lauded India's skipper. Akhtar spoke at length about Rohit on his YouTube channel, and expressed that he deserves to lift the T20 World Cup.

"Rohit Sharma has kept repeating in press conferences that he wants to create an impact, and lift the T20 World Cup. He is a selfless and smart captain, and he deserves to win the tournament and end on a high," said Akhtar.

At 36, Rohit Sharma does not have many more opportunities to lift a title as India captain. Akhtar was sympathetic about Rohit's 2023 ODI World Cup Final heartbreak.

"He's a big player, and unfortunately the World Cup slipped out of his hands last year. He should've had two World Cups to his name," Akhtar added.

Rohit has amassed 248 runs in the ongoing T20 World Cup, with three half-centuries. He also boasts a strike rate of 156. He currently sits third on the list of highest run-scorers in the tournament.

While stating that India deserve to and should win the 2024 T20 World Cup, Akhtar advised their final opponents South Africa to bat first if they win the toss.

"South Africa should bat first if they win the toss. Then, you may have some margin against India," said Akhtar.

India and South Africa go head-to-head at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Both nations are yet to lose a single game in the 2024 T20 World Cup.