A fresh video angle seems to have finally put to rest Suryakumar Yadav's sensational catch that came in the final of 2024 T20 World Cup against South Africa in Barbados. The stunning grab from Suryakumar at the boundary line was so close that it led to a controversy. Needing 16 runs from the final over, South Africa had David Miller on the strike. The southpaw hit a wide full toss from Hardik Pandya but Suryakumar was able to catch the ball inside the ropes at long-off, realised it just as he went over the boundary, and then came back in to complete an astonishing catch.

Several video angles of the catch went viral on social media with many claiming that it was not a fair catch. However, the fresh video shows that it was a clean grab from Surya.

Watch it here:

Many user on social media also claimed that the boundary cushion was pushed outside deliberately during the second innings to give the Indian team an unfair advantage.

The allegation was wrong as the boundary cushion was outside the line even during the Indian innings. The fresh video also confirms it.

It is quite a common way of changing the positions of boundary ropes ahead of the a match, depending on the pitch being selected for a game.

"I am just grateful to be in that moment to do something special for the country...god's plan it was," Suryakumar had told PTI about the catch.

For many old-time fans, the catch brought back memories of the unbelievable one taken by Kapil Dev in the 1983 World Cup final against the mighty West Indies. Viv Richards top-edged a Madan Lal delivery and Kapil ran sideways from mid-on to take the blinder.