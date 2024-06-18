When Pakistan entered the T20 World Cup 2024, the signs were already there. Unimpressive displays against Ireland and England in two successive T20I series meant that Pakistan's form going into the T20 World Cup was not ideal. Still Pakistan often have the habit of springing a surprise when they are least expected to - like at the 2027 Champions Trophy or the 2022 T20 World cup. This time, however, it was different. Pakistan were stunned in their first match by debutants USA and then lost to India despite being in a comfortable position.

In the third game, they beat Canada but in their fourth match, Pakistan were given a massive scare by Ireland as they went seven dwoin in chase of 107, before managing to win by three wickets.

Babar Azam stayed unbeaten on 32 off 34. Indian cricket great Virender Sehwag said that if a new captain is appointed for Pakistan's T20I team, Babar does not deserve a plave in the side.

“Babar Azam is not a player who will hit sixes. He only hits sixes when he is set and spinners are operating. I have never seen him using his feet to fast bowlers or hitting sixes over the covers; it's not his game as he plays safe cricket by hitting down the ground. So, he consistently scores runs and his strike-rate isn't great,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

“But as a leader you have to think whether this game is useful for his team. If not, then demote yourself and send someone who can play big shots in the six overs and get the team 50–60 runs. I may sound harsh, but if the captain changes, Babar doesn't deserve a place in the T20 team. His performances and strike-rate are not as per the demands of today's T20 cricket."