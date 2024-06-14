England hammered Oman by eight wickets as the reigning champions revived their T20 World Cup campaign with a record-breaking win in Antigua on Thursday. Needing a heavy victory to bolster their net run-rate as they attempt to overhaul Scotland in the race to qualify for the second round, England routed Oman for just 47. England then made 50-2 in a mere 3.1 overs, captain Jos Buttler 24 not out and Jonny Bairstow, who hit the winning boundary, unbeaten on eight.

This overwhelming Group B victory meant England recorded the largest win in T20 World Cup history in terms of balls remaining.

Oman had no answer to England's attack, leg-spinner Adil Rashid taking 4-11, while express quicks Jofra Archer and Mark Wood both had figures of 3-12 in an innings that ended with nearly seven overs to spare.

Number seven Shoaib Khan (11) was the only Oman batsman to reach double figures after Buttler won the toss.

England's net run-rate climbed to 3.081, better than Scotland's 2.16, although they stayed third on three points, behind the Scots' five.

But amid speculation arch-rivals Australia, undefeated so far in Group B might ease up in their closing pool game against Scotland to engineer England's exit, Buttler's men now know they will go second if they beat Namibia in their pool finale on Saturday.

Even a win, however, would leave England awaiting the outcome of Sunday's match between Australia and Scotland to discover if they have reached the Super Eights.

'Job done'

"I thought the tone was set really well by the bowlers, picking up the early wickets," said Buttler as England returned to winning ways after a comprehensive 36-run loss to Australia last time out that followed a washout with Scotland.

"Job done today, another big game in two days' time."

Defeat by Australia added to the pressure on Buttler and coach Matthew Mott, himself a native Australian, that had been growing since late last year when England lost six of their nine games during a woeful defence of their 50-over World Cup title in India.

"I've been around long enough to know how things work," said Buttler. "We have confidence. We can only focus on ourselves, we've got a huge game against Namibia."

Already-eliminated Oman, who ended the tournament having lost all four of the games, just scraped past the record lowest completed total of 39 at any T20 World Cup, posted by fellow-non Test nation Uganda against co-hosts West Indies in Guyana last week.

"We couldn't do well in the batting, it was a big collapse," said Oman captain Aqib Ilyas.

"Overall we couldn't do much. There are still many positives and you just have to get better and better. Once in a year you play against bowlers doing 150 kph (93 mph) plus."

Archer did the early damage with 2-12 in nine balls.

Oman then lost two wickets in Wood's first over as they slumped to 25-4 in six overs.

The very next delivery wicketkeeper Buttler luckily removed the bails at the second attempt to stump Khalid Kail off Rashid's first ball as wickets continued to tumble.

Phil Salt struck the first two balls of England's chase for six, only to be bowled off the third by Bilal Khan, but his side were on their way.

