Sanju Samson, India's vice-captain on T20I tour of Zimbabwe, recalled being a member of T20 World Cup winning team last month, saying emotions from the victorious scenes at Barbados are still going through his mind and called it an unbelievable experience. “The emotions are still going through. The photos are still around. It was an unbelievable experience. I couldn't stop smiling. Very fortunate to be part of the team. Credit to everyone who contributed. It was a complete team effort,” said Samson to broadcasters.

Talking about the change to bring in Mukesh Kumar and Riyan Parag, as well as being the deputy to Shubman Gill in the series, Samson remarked, “There will be some shuffle in the batting order, hoping to get some time in the middle. I have been leading RR for the last four years.”

“There have been some legends. I take care of legends and youngsters. You understand cricket a bit more. When you are a captain, you think about other players and team as well. I have been getting better.”

Zimbabwe fast-bowler Richard Ngarava said he feels quite alright now after dealing with fitness troubles. “I have put in the hard yards over the past month. I had a knee issue, quite happy to be back in the team. Quite a lot of lessons you take from playing in the (T20) leagues. You come across a lot of coaches and fitness trainers. You get to learn a lot of things. At the end of the day, you want to do the simple things better.”

Asked about what makes his bowling partnership with Blessing Muzarabani effective, Ngarava said, “We have been in the same academy, it's been going for us for a long time. He's one guy who pumps me when I am low and I pump him up when he's low. Hopefully, we keep taking wickets. Hopefully, both of us can take fifers in the same match.”

