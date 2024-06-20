The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced fixtures for the much-anticipated international home season of Team India (Senior Men) for 2024-25. The international home season will kick off in September with a two-match IDFC First Bank Test series against Bangladesh, followed by a three-match T20I series. Chennai will host the first Test starting on 19th September while Kanpur will host the second Test from 27th September. The three T20Is will be played in Dharamshala, Delhi and Hyderabad.

This will be followed by a riveting three-match Test series against New Zealand with the first Test starting on 16th October in Bengaluru. Pune and Mumbai will host the second and third Test respectively.

The arrival of the New Year will see an exciting white-ball showdown with England visiting India for five T20Is and three ODIs.

In the home season, the new coach of the Indian cricket team is expected to be in charge.