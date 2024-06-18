Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez has questioned star batter Babar Azam for failing to step up his game during ICC events. Hafeez's remark comes after Babar failed to help Pakistan qualify for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup. While Babar did saw Pakistan home in their final group match against Ireland, fans and experts questioned his approach during the match. Chasing 107 to win, Pakistan kept losing wickets at the other end. However, Babar hit a cautious 32 not out off 34 balls to rescue some pride for Pakistan.

Hafeez expressed his concern over Babar's form at ICC events, and questioned if the same is due to the burden of captaincy.

"I feel sorry for Babar Azam. For a quality player like him, to have a major dip during ICC events is a big concern. And only Babar Azam can answer this. Is it because of his captaincy?," Hafeez asked while speaking on PTV Sports.

Hafeez suggested that only Babar can explain the reason behind his struggles to perform at ICC events.

"I want him to be the highest run-getter for Pakistan and he has that capacity. But when it comes to bilateral series, Babar is on top but in ICC event he is so low down. So this big dip in form is cause for concern and only Babar can answer it or maybe someone else," he added.

"The knock was very good against Ireland. Wickets were falling at the other end and as a senior pro, it's your responsibility to stay till the end and see off the game," Hafeez explained.

Fans and analysts have criticised Pakistsan team management for not picking the right players for the World Cup.

The 2024 edition marked a dramatic fall for Pakistan from the last World Cup two years ago, when they reached the final.

Pakistan are due to host next year's Champions Trophy, and there are calls for a major shake-up in the team and the management.

(With AFP Inputs)