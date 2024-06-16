Australia vs Scotland Live Streaming: Australia take on Scotland in their last match in Group B. The Mitchell Marsh-led side is undefeated in the tournament after winning all the three matches played so far. They have already made it to the Super Eight of the tournament and must be aiming to enter the next round with another win. Australia started their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign with a 39-run win over Oman before defeating England by 36 runs. In their third game, Australia beat Namibia by 9 wickets.

On the other hand, Scotland have won two of their three matches played so far while their game against England was washed out due to rain. England beat Namibia by 5 wickets before registering a 7-wicket win over Oman.

When will the Australia vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Australia vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Sunday, June 16 (IST).

Where will the Australia vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Australia vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

What time will the Australia vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The Australia vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 match will start at 6 AM IST. The toss will take place at 05:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Australia vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Australia vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Australia vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Australia vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)